Historic comeback with an epic Barça record!



Dec 23, 2021 at 11:36 PM CET



Barça has achieved an epic victory that will go down in the annals of the Euroleague for various reasons by beating UNICS Kazan by 111-109 in extra time when he trailed 57-77 in the first moments of the fourth quarter.

PUB UNI Index hide 1 BARÇA, 111 2 UNICS KAZAN, 109 3 REFEREES 4 INCIDENTS BARÇA, 111 (27 + 10 + 20 + 37 + 17): Nico Laprovittola (12), Dante Exum (13), Nikola Mirotic (28), Pierre Oriola (4), Brandon Davies (2) -starting five-, Kyle Kuric (24 ), Rokas Jokubaitis (15), Sertaç Sanli (5), Rolands Smits (8) and Michael Caicedo. UNICS KAZAN, 109 (28 + 18 + 28 + 20 + 15): Lorenzo Brown (27), Dmitri Uzinski (3), Mario Hezonja (18), Andrei Vorontsevich (2), John Brown (21) -starting five-, Isaiah Canaan (20 ), Jarrell Brantley, OJ Mayo (6), Tonye Jekiri (10) and Marco Spissu (2). REFEREES Damir Javor (Slovenia), Mehdi Difallah (France) and Rain Peerandi (Estonia). They signaled a technical foul to visiting coach Velimir Perasovic (23:14). INCIDENTS Match corresponding to the 17th day of the Euroleague (last of the first round) played before 4,863 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

When everything seemed lost the brand new solo leader of the tournament grabbed onto the track and he began to reduce his wide disadvantage to take the game into overtime and take it thanks to Kuric’s free kicks and four key points from Jokubaitis.

Rested after the postponement of the league duel against BAXI Manresa scheduled for last Sunday although precarious due to injuries, the azulgrana team heroically achieved their 15th victory and thus sealed the best first round in the history of the Euroleague.

Without a Nigel Hayes who is still confined in Greek lands after his positive or the injured Nick Calathes, Cory Higgins, Àlex Abrines and Sergi Martínez, the leader received the UNICS Kazan, great sensation of the tournament who comes from being runner-up in the European Championship and is marveling at the orders of Velimir Perasovic.

Extra-motivated, the ex-Azulgrana Mario Hezonja It started with two triples and an ‘alley-oop’… a shame that his offensive genius is compounded by an inability to understand basketball as a team sport that has so far prevented him from being a world star.

The Croatian monopolized the initial 3-8 to which the locals reacted with five points from an excellent Mikola Mirotic (14-15), although they could not contain the enormous talent of a team that has been playing ‘American’ for a long time, as they say.

Rolands Smits, in the first quarter against UNICS | FCB

UNICS once again distanced itself from the hand of Lorenzo Brown (former Red Star and Fenerbahçe) and took six points of rent just after some flagrant steps not indicated to the ex-Baskonista Jekiri that allowed him to go to the line (16-22), but the defensive improvement and a final triple by Kuric left the marker on a handkerchief at the end of the first quarter.

Although Kuric put the leader ahead for the first time in the opening action of the second quarter (29-28) and a stellar Sertaç Sanli under the hoops on which a blatant unsportsmanlike was not noted extended this lead (33-30), UNICS regained the advantage. control of the game and achieved a 0-11 run with another triple from Hezonja and a great job from John Brown to force Saras to stop the match at 35-45 to 3:13 of the break.

“If you don’t want to play, then let’s celebrate Christmas now”, the Lithuanian came to say his players with an angry nose. And the team reacted with more defensive intensity and several rebounds in an action that culminated Mirotic, which did not prevent a 37-46 at halftime after several triples missed by the Catalans that greatly complicated both the victory and the subsequent record. And it is that yes, it had improved in defense, but with 10 points in the second quarter and nine losses in total, little can be done.

Sanli tries to threaten from the perimeter | FCB

Saras complained at halftime about the attitude of her players and the answer did not come. Far from it, John Brown, a player who is all illusion and takes advantage of perfectly when the rival falters in this section, became even bigger with 17 points after several child losses of the premises to place a painful 39-55 (min. 22:15).

Brown was still unstoppable and UNICS came to dominate by 17 points (43-60) while the locals tried not to lower their arms and the claw of Smits next to a triple by Mirotic fueled a comeback that seemed chimerical (48-60).

The Russian team regained full control of the match to close the third quarter clearly ahead (57-74) and start the last quarter with a triple by OJ Mayo (57-77) that gave an almost miraculous character to a hypothetical comeback.

UNICS kept Davies in check | DAVID RAMÍREZ

Barça tried despite a lack of success that condemned him and came close to 11 points (73-84) despite the fact that there were already 21 losses and the magnificent minutes of Dante Exum united to Mirotic’s ambition and of a lethal Kuric gave life to the miracle (84-88 at 2:12 from the end).

The Palau roared as in the best occasions and Mirotic threw the team behind him to score five free throws in a row and draw (94-94) in the absence of an attack that Lorenzo Brown did not transform. Extra time after going 57-77 down early in the fourth quarter!

The extra time was a succession of free throws between two very tired teams with Kyle Kuric as Barça’s benchmark until a basket from Canaan made it 105-106 in the absence of 27.9 with a foul on Sanli who tied and missed the second with Offensive rebound from ‘Private’ Smits and Jokubaitis basket.

The fact is that with 110-107 Lorenzo Brown scored two free throws and that Kuric missed the first, which gave a final four-second attack to a Russian team in which Brown himself missed a triple that would have given him the victory. Incredible victory that comes as an anticipated gift from Santa Claus.