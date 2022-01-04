Manzana became history this third day of 2022, thanks to the fact that it reached a valuation of 3 trillion dollars in the stock market during the first session of the year on Wall Street.

The shares of the largest and most important American technology company of all time, rose 2.2% to $ 181.56 at noon in New York, which helped the brand to obtain this assessment. According to financial media reports, the shares finally rose to $ 182.88, setting a record.

Apple is the first to reach this milestone

The company founded by the late Stev Jobs reached the milestone around 1:45 p.m. local time in New York (18:45 GMT). and it became the most valuable in the world.

Recall that last year Apple’s shares rose due to the confidence of its investors that consumers will continue to pay a lot of money forTo buy your devices among which are iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.

The move from $ 2 trillion to $ 3 trillion has cost the tech giant a total of 16 months.

Specialized media assure that in this time Apple has benefited from the boom in the Stock Market of companies linked to technology during the Covid-19 pandemic. Likewise, analysts expect demand for iPhones to remain strong this year as Apple leads the Chinese smartphone market.

In August 2018, it was the first time that Apple’s market value crossed the trillion dollar threshold and surpassed 2 trillion in August 2020.

Since Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in January 2007, the technology’s shares have risen about 5,800%. Where the US firm ended its 2021 fiscal year, with earnings of $ 94.68 billion.

Others say that the value of the company has skyrocketed since Tim Cook took over the leadership of the technology company in 2011 to replace its previous CEO, Steve Jobs, when the Californian company was worth about 350,000 million dollars.

The Californian company in December, Morgan Stanley raised the company’s price target at Apple from $ 164 to $ 200 and maintained the equivalent of a buy rating, arguing that new products like virtual reality and augmented reality headsets have yet to are included in the stock.

In that regard, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TFI Asset Management Limited indicated that Apple also sold 27 million pairs of its newest model of AirPods during the holidays, driving a 20% year-on-year growth for the wearable device business during the trimester.

The most valuable companies

Microsoft It is currently the only company in the $ 2 trillion club, with a valuation of more than $ 2.5 trillion. Followed by Alphabet, Amazon and Tesla who have already exceeded a billion dollars.

