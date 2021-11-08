However, that was the first of a multitude of problems and cuts. The next day when he registered, he ran out of Internet at dawn, where some websites were loading and others were not due to a route problem. On May 28, he was left without Internet for half an hour, with the router flashing red. On June 1, he was left without Internet for almost half a day, from 1:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. The next day, again without Internet from 0:00 to 9:00, with the same red light failure as in all the previous ones.

On May 22, they cut the internet to prepare for installation. The problem is that this was done on a Saturday, and it was left without Internet all weekend. On May 24 he was discharged, and he finally began to have a connection. Therefore, it started badly, but finally it had high in the service.

It all started on April 22, 2021 , when @ruvelro decided to port O2 to Digi, attracted by its low prices. When we initiate a fixed line portability, it is usually completed within 72 hours. However, Ruvelro’s started on the wrong foot, and it took a month in making the change of operator.

We are back without fiber with @digimobil_es … this is the worst. On top of that, the technical service will say that it is my fault, like the other times, when clearly the router is the one that is not connecting … @adslzone @redeszone never again … permanence passes soon … pic.twitter.com/GiKz4hw27m – ruvelro (@ruvelro) June 1, 2021

Everything seemed stable in the days after, but the June 12 again had a route problem, with very slow waiting times.

10 days ok, but the problems come back with @digimobil_es , this time extremely slow speeds and webs that do not load. It smells like a route problem, but of course, they will say that it is my fault, that I restart the router or that I go for a walk … pic.twitter.com/WWhkIDSgSH – ruvelro (@ruvelro) June 12, 2021

In the past, the operator simply said that it was user fault that the Internet did not work well for him, as well as other more strange excuses. On June 21, he again had two 15-minute cuts between 1 and 1:30 p.m.

Digi technical service surreal … from asking me the name of the light that is in red to telling me that the ONT cable has to be connected to the WLAN socket … And turning the router off and on to tell me that there is a general fault in Palencia . – ruvelro (@ruvelro) June 1, 2021

Having been in residence for three months, Ruvelro had to endure until the August 24, 2021 to do portability, and started it on August 18 to be completed on the same day 24. However, before all this, Ruvelro decided to put a claim to Digi in June in the Electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Claim resolved in favor of the user

Three months after filing the claim, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has forced the operator to issue a economic compensation for the damages and losses caused to his person. In addition, it requires that no money be charged in the event that the user decides to unsubscribe and the permanence is canceled, which luckily had already been fulfilled.

Hehe salu2 @digimobil_es Where is the “the problem is in your house, not in us”? pic.twitter.com/ssQFaJlzPS – ruvelro (@ruvelro) November 8, 2021

Compensation is equivalent to one 15 day outage in the fixed Internet service, that is, the half a month’s fee of the operator’s fiber, which in this case amounts to 15 euros, half of the 1 Gbps Internet quota that he had contracted.

Sick of all the trouble ruvelro returned to O2, where you have no longer had not a single cut or technical problem. Ruvelro also passed two mobile lines to the operator, and there were occasional times that he was left without mobile service on them.

This is not the only case of complaints against the operator, since every day there are many users who complain that the speed plummets at peak hours, with figures that even drop to 20 Mbps around the time of the Dinner. Those are the hours of highest Internet use in Spain, and Digi does not have enough capacity contracted in the Movistar network in order to save money, although this has a negative impact on the user experience.