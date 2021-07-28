Canelo vs Plant: everything that is known about the possible cancellation of the fight (Photos: Instagram @canelo / @calebplant)

The world of boxing is expectant for the coming fights, since one that could go down in history for what is at stake is looming on the horizon. This is the fight for supremacy at 168 pounds between Saul Alvarez Y Caleb Plant, the top two boxers at super middleweight today.

Weeks ago, the information emerged that the agreement was imminent and that it was in the final hours prior to its public announcement. The date and venue of the combat was even confirmed, since the journalist John Sutcliffe announced that it would be the September 18 inside of the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas.

Days later, the negotiations would have entered a pause that would put the combat at risk, at least for the date advanced in September, so the following hours will be crucial to know if Saul Alvarez Y Caleb Plant They will face each other for the belts of the World Boxing Association (AMB), World Boxing Council (CMB), World Boxing Organization (OMB) and finally from the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

Saúl Álvarez won the WBA, WBC and WBO titles after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in eight rounds in May 2021 (Photo: Ed MULHOLLAND / Matchroom Boxing / AFP)

According to information published by ESPN, the agreement would have fallen in the final part of the negotiations. A problem in the contract would have been the cause despite having been under review and constant exchange of ideas between the two parties involved.

It should be remembered that Saul Alvarez negotiated his contract through his fledgling organization Canelo Promotions; while Caleb Plant is related to the historic developer Eddie hearn, who has been linked in several fights of the Mexican previously.

The North American journalist, Mike Coppinger, reported that this agreement was outlined to be transmitted in the United States through the system Pay per event (PPV) through Fox, a deal that would secure him the highest pay of his career for a fight.

Saúl Álvarez has a record of 56 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in his professional boxing career (Photo: Steve Marcus / AFP)

What surprised was the conversation that the aforementioned journalist had with Caleb Plant, who spoke this Tuesday, July 27 after the cancellation of the agreement, in which he left the controversial phrase of “His bark is louder than his bite”.

“Canelo was offered the highest guaranteed purse of his career – he was ready to win. USD 40 million plus the Mexican television rights and its Hennessy sponsorship. No problem, let’s fight. We gave it to him. Then they wanted a head start on box office and pay-per-view income; no problem, “he said Caleb Plant to ESPN.

In addition, the American boxer did not bite his tongue and claimed that Álvarez’s requests were ridiculous: “if I get injured or ill, then he receives a replacement for the same amount of money guaranteed, but if (Canelo) gets sick or injured, then we have to wait for him “.

Caleb Plant is the super middleweight champion by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) (Photo: Instagram / @calebplant)

Finally, the pugilist born in Nashville, United States reproached the attitude of Alvarez and he implied that they waited long enough for the Mexican to reach an agreement. They even waited for her to consummate her wedding with Fernanda Gomez and recorded a television program, but the requests continued to increase as the American deteriorated.

“I am more than willing, capable and ready to fight Canelo Alvarez on any date. Those are the real facts and if someone has something to say differently, we have the paperwork to prove it, “he said. Plant to ESPN.

The goal is that Saul Alvarez sign your fight as soon as possible to secure the date within the day of the Mexican independency; however, there is disbelief in the American corner for the short time left until the fight, another factor that would have destroyed the agreement that was close to being closed.

