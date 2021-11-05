EFE.- Tens of thousands of Hindus in Nepal worshiped crows and dogs on Wednesday for the Hindu holiday of Tihar, which entered its second day, to recognize the special relationship between animals and humans.

This year, Kukur Tihar (dog day) and Kaag Tihar (crow day), were held on the same day, an atypical situation, as Nepalese tend to worship during this five-day festival the crows the first day and the dogs the second, the priest Dipendra Adhikar explained to Efe.

But according to the Hindu calendar, “The day of the raven could not be celebrated last Tuesday” due to the positioning of the moon, he added.

Nepalese police officers worship a dog during Kukur Tihar as part of the Tihar celebrations at the police dog training center in Kathmandu, Nepal. November 3, 2021. Photo: © Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

This celebration is also an important date for the devotees of Shiva, one of the most important gods of the Hindu pantheon, since they practice fasting from sunrise to sunset and then end the day with a prayer or puja.

The Hindu festival of Tihar is one of the most important in the Himalayan country, the cradle of Buddhism, but in which according to the census of 2011 more than 80% of the population practice Hinduism.

November 3, 2021. Photo: © Prabin Ranabhat / Reuters

In her, the devotees bathe the dogs to decorate them later with garlands and the traditional tika (a mixture of red powder and rice that is imposed as a sign of blessing on the head), before offering them delicious delicacies.

As part of the tradition, the staff of the Nepalese army made a worship offering in the morning to celebrate the different breeds of dogs that exist in the world.

The festival, which saves some similarities with neighboring India’s Diwali celebration and is characterized by fireworks and typical sweets, It begins every year with the devotees feeding crows, considered to be messengers of the death god Yama.

A dog smeared with vermilion powder sits with his handler after being worshiped during Kukur Tihar as part of Tihar celebrations. November 3, 2021. Photo: © Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

The cow, the most sacred animal for Hinduism and whose consumption is considered a sin, in addition to being punished by the lawTomorrow will be the center of all the attention and will receive all kinds of food.

On the fourth day the ox is worshiped, fundamental for plowing the land and as a pack animal, while on the fifth and last day it is the turn of the humans, during which the sisters decorate with the tika the forehead of his brothers and they, in return, promise protection.

Nepalese army personnel apply garlands of flowers and vermilion to an army dog. November 3, 2021. Photo: © Prabin Ranabhat / Reuters.

Hindus believe that during Tihar, the goddess of wealth Laxmi visits their homes, so in the days leading up to the festival devotees toil in clean their houses and decorate them with flowers, oil lamps and drawings on the ground with colored dust.

Between so much adoration, the festival also leaves room for the most earthly card games, in which gambling is usually considered a good omen, an activity normally frowned upon the rest of the year.

