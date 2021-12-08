Hilton returns to Cancun with an 'all-inclusive' and an investment of more than 400 million dollars

Hilton returns to Cancun after 10 years to operate a resort all-inclusive, whose investment was more than 400 million dollars and that generates 800 direct jobs and 1500 indirect.

This new resort, which was officially inaugurated this Tuesday, has 715 rooms, swimming pools, as well as multiple gastronomic experiences and even a fitness center. which consolidates the company, which has more than 7000 properties in the world and around 1 million of hotel rooms.

Although in the case of this resort, Hilton will only operate the property, since the owner is Parks México, by Charles El Mann Fasja, who projected this work since 2014.

“We have a partnership with the owners of the hotel, we manage it, we give it the brand. We bring a distribution channel and 125 million honorary members to this hotel. Our business model is that we do not own this hotel ”, he shared in an interview with Forbes Mexico, Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Hilton Americas.

The manager explained that the main market for this resort is the United States and Canada, but also Europe and even South America, which are growing markets, without forgetting the people of Mexico.

“Our competitors are 100% focused on international trade. This hotel is located in Mexico. It is part of the culture. We love this country. We love this culture, so we want it to be international and Mexican, “he said.

Hughes added that the model of all-inclusive It is something they firmly believe in and that as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end and people want to travel again, this will be the future.

“We believe that the design is extremely special. We believe the range of facilities, activities, food and beverage, convention and meeting spaces to be the best in the area. But the most important thing is the special hospitality of Hilton. Our vision as a company is to spread light, warmth and hospitality throughout the world. And our differentiation is the true Hilton hospitality for the people ”, he considered.

Hilton Cancun Photo: Hilton

The Executive Vice President and President of Hilton Américas highlighted that Right now it is the best opportunity to open a resort since during the pandemic many people were confined and you already want to re-live travel experiences.

“I think this is the best time to open a hotel. For the past two years people have not been able to travel. He has not been able to experience hospitality. They have been confined to their homes. Now people want to travel. Travel is an unstoppable force and a genuine interplay of hospitality. Now that the world is overcoming the pandemic, we believe that it is the best time to open a hotel. We are very excited about this, “he said.

In this regard, Hughes mentioned that The recovery for Hilton has been different around the world, but in Mexico It is divided into three categories: Leisure trips, business trips, trips in large groups.

“Leisure and vacation travelers are exceeding pre-pandemic levels. There are more people traveling for pleasure in Mexico and many parts of the world. Business travel is almost there and the last thing to recover is large group travel. Particularly in Mexico, because it takes time to plan groups. Leisure travel is better than ever. Individual business trips are almost there. And group trips will be the last to recover ”, he explained.

They will reach 100 hotels in Mexico

Danny Hughes commented that Hilton currently has 81 hotels in Mexico but will soon reach 100, which are of all types, resorts, business hotels, conventions and focused service, which are predominantly for Mexican business trips.

In the case of the Rivera Maya, they are committed to having around 2,000 rooms in three of their most important brands, while in the Pacific, in Los Cabos and in Punta Mita they are also expanding with Hilton, Waldorf and Conrad.

“We believe in all of these areas, so our exciting growth in this part of the world It is led by four hotels that we have. The Hilton here in Cancun, in January we open the Conrad in Tulum. And then later in the year the Waldorf Astoria will open here and another Hilton in Tulum, ”he explained.

In the case of cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City, the manager said that the expansion is with predominantly business hotels and stressed that in a decade they went from having 2 properties to almost 100.

“In numerical terms, ten years ago, Hilton had 2 hotels in Mexico. In a year, maybe 18 months, we will have 100 hotels and we think it could be 200 and maybe 300. We love Mexico, it is a great market, “he said.

Photo: Hilton

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Safety, your number one concern

On the issue of security in Mexico and Quintana Roo, Hughes recognized that it is their main concern because they have specialized methods and procedures to ensure it, in addition to being in constant communication with the authorities to explain that this issue is important. for the international traveler.

“Yes, the safety of our guests as well as that of the team members is the most important. The original promise of hospitality is a clean and safe place to stay when away from home. So, above all, it is our number 1 concern. So what can we do?

“We have a lot of very sophisticated procedures around security. We have a lot of great people. The best people in security and we are attentive to it. I will not share those procedures because they must be discreet, they have to be in the background. But we also talk constantly with authorities to make sure they understand that safety is very important. for the international traveler ”, he pointed out.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed