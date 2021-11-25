The former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has said that cryptocurrency markets need stronger regulations to protect themselves from technological manipulation by Russia, China, and others.

His comments on cryptocurrencies were part of a broader segment in an interview Wednesday. with MSNBC news anchor Rachel Maddow on the manipulation of social media platforms by certain nations.

Clinton’s warning extended to “technology of all kinds,” which she said could be used by states and non-state entities to destabilize countries and the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. He said: “There is something else on the horizon that people are only beginning to pay attention to, and that is the need to regulate the cryptocurrency market.”

“Imagine the combination of social media, the accumulation of even greater sums of money through the control of certain cryptocurrency chains,” said.

“We are seeing that states manipulate technology of all kinds to their advantage, and it is not just China or Russia. We look at non-state actors, either in concert with states or on their own, destabilizing countries, destabilizing the dollar as a reserve currency. “

He especially focused on how Social media platforms, which have been used to influence elections through disinformation, could be combined with cryptocurrency markets to help state and non-state actors destabilize other countries. Although he did not go into detail, the possible ways this could occur could be through manipulating markets, creating excitement, or even engineering a financial crisis through social media troll farms.

In recent years, countries have publicly used or considered the use of cryptocurrencies to circumvent US economic sanctions.

In particular, North Korea has used cryptocurrencies to finance the nuclear weapons program. The country has also used private currencies and other methods to avoid detection.

The Iranian government has also come out publicly in favor of cryptocurrencies. In early 2020, Saeed Mohammad, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, made a specific call for Iran to use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions.

In recent weeks, Clinton has spoken out against the problems that cryptocurrencies can pose for the global dominance of the US dollar.. On Friday, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, he said that while cryptocurrencies are an “interesting” technology, they can have negative effects for the United States and other countries, “perhaps starting small, but reaching be much bigger. “

