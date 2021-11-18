And we continue with the news trickle around ‘How I Met Your Father’. If the other day we saw the first image of the spin off of ‘How he met your mother’ that the US platform Hulu is preparing, today we know that the series premiere on January 18, 2022.

The announcement was made by the cast, led by Hilary Duff, in a video that you can see below. Duff stars in the series as Sophie, a woman who in the future is going to tell her son how she met his father. A story that dates back to 2021, where we will see her and her circle of friends dodging life and love in an age of dating apps and social networks.

We do not know, yes, why this series is considered a spin-off and not a reboot of the ABC comedy since so far we have not detected a common point beyond the premise. But hey, I guess the mystery will be solved sometime in the first season.

The main cast of the series is made up of Duff, France Raisa like Valentina, Suraj Sharma like Sid, Tien Tran like Ellen, Chris lowell like Jesse and Tom ainsley like Charlie. In addition, Daniel Augustin, Josh Peck, Ashley Reyes and Kim Cattrall as the Sophie of the future complete the cast.