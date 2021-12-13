The endless catalog of Netflix series it can be a challenge for anyone’s patience. Even more so if you are up to date with the main releases and you run out of fresh content to enjoy during, for example, a weekend in which you want to do a marathon from the comfort of the sofa at home.

But, just like Netflix movies, It is possible to find multiple hidden gems in the platform’s catalog. They are quite unknown but highly addictive Netflix series with which you can have a good time.

So that you do not have to spend hours looking for such interesting content that the platform hides streaming, In this article we have made a selection of several of those addictive Netflix series that will make you spend hours without wanting to turn off the television.

The most addictive Netflix series you shouldn’t miss

‘Julie and the phantoms’ on Netflix

The premise of this Netflix series seems absurd and we are the first to admit it. Three members of a marching band from the happy nineties die, but they appear in our time to help an unknown boy to overcome the grief over the death of his mother.

However, with its great soundtrack, endearing performances and the most tender dynamics between characters that you will see in a long time, it is one of the funniest options that you surely did not know in the platform’s catalog.

None of that convinces you? Perhaps I will let you know that the lovable Kenny Ortega from High School Musical has a prominent role in this Netflix series.

‘Good girls’

Three ordinary suburban mothers from the American Middle East are beginning to have financial problems. Your solution? turn to the world of crime. Embarrassed? Wait, there’s more: This Netflix series is not just a combination of squeaky humor, with a heist movie In all rules. In addition, it is a well-constructed journey through the lives of quirky characters that you will fall in love with almost immediately.

‘The Society’

If you liked The Hunger Games or in the literary field Lord of the Flies, this Netflix series is a clever and profound reinvention. With all its strange mix of moments of violence with a clear political undertone, the series will enchant you and will baffle you in equal parts.

‘Baby’

At the time, the series upset much of the public by showing prostitution and the sex trade in a way that was called almost “glamorous.” But the Netflix series is much more than morbid and scandal. Actually, it is a conscious search on the meaning of identity and the pains of a broken society. A powerful vision on the culture of consumption and normalized violence.

‘The spy’

To the surprise of much of the world, the British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen shows his more adult and severe side in this splendid series that narrates, in fiction, the life of the Israeli spy Eli Cohen.

With its careful setting in the sixties, it is also an impeccable reflection on cultural and social duty, as opposed to emotional and private. Attention to Cohen’s splendid performance, that achieves a series of nuances that show the internal pressure of his character in a way that surprises with its emotional delicacy.

‘Crazy Ex Girlfriend’

This series depends almost entirely on its protagonist: Rachel Bloom. He does not disappoint by building a character with multiple interpretations, and surprises with his humanity, fragility and his ability to reflect the romantic drives of a vain age like ours. We warn you: it is a super addictive Netflix series and most likely you will not be able to stop watching it in one go.

‘On my block’

Honest, painful and kind. It’s the teen series that you didn’t expect you to like so much. We mean it: this thoughtful and well-constructed story will surprise you with its good work and its emotional quality. Recommended for hopeless romantics.

‘iZombie’

Another Netflix series with a totally and completely crazy premise, but one that will become addictive in less than you think. When a medical student is turned into a zombie, her new condition will allow her to solve crimes in the most imaginative and puzzling way of all.

None of that convinces you? Maybe i will has the most realistic forensic pathology scenes in recent years in a semi-media environment that does not have the slightest waste.

‘Luis Miguel, the series’

Exclusively for fans, nostalgic and insomniacs. If you were – or are, we do not judge you – a fan of the Mexican singer, this family saga with overtones of large-scale melodrama is for you. Something that will convince you without a doubt? It has the best villain on television. We mean it.