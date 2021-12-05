Formula E is one of the few championships that has a ‘winter’ schedule. As a result of this circumstance, while most series have just finished or are closing their season, the electric series starts a new campaign. It is true that this situation has softened when starting its campaign in the calendar year, but while Formula 1 solves its 2021 campaign, Formula E has officially started the ‘Season Eight’ with the dispute of the official preseason test at the Circuit of Valencia. Three days of testing on the Spanish track in which drivers and teams were able to ride together for the first and only time before the Ad-Diriyah ePrix at the end of January.

The official test of the ‘Season Eight’ of Formula E has had Robin Frijns, Stoffel Vandoorne and Edo Mortara as the main protagonists, since they have been the three fastest riders in each of the test days in Cheste. With everything, Edo Mortara has an even more important role in closing the test as the fastest rider with Venturi Racing’s Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02 after setting a time of 1: 25.763 on the last day, leaving behind previous track records. With everything and beyond the times, the work of the drivers and teams has been focused on less ‘visible’ aspects as the use of the new power modes that will be this season in qualifying, race and when using the ‘attack mode’.

It should be remembered that Formula E has applied an increase in power in the ‘Gen2’ in an almost generalized way and the pilots will have more power in qualifying and the race, as well as in the use of the attack mode. All in all, the main simulation work has arrived in the first and second working day, since the promoter of the Formula E has integrated into the test a qualifying drill and a race drill. A logical job before the new qualifying format in the style of the World Cup with direct knockouts. There are also career changes, since, instead of subtracting energy in moments of neutralization, time will be added to compensate for the periods of ‘Full Course Yellow’ and Safety Car.