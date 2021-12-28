Presidential succession

In July, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave the initial flag, or rather ‘corkscrew’, for the presidential race towards 2024. The president assured that there are many officials who could replace him in the presidential chair.

A week later, he said that he was the ‘bottle opener’ but that his ‘favorite bottle cap’ will be the one decided by the Mexicans.

Corruption in 2021

One of the constant themes in the López Obrador government has been the fight against corruption. These are some of the files opened in recent months.

In October, a court granted an amparo to Rosario Robles on the grounds that constitutional violations had been committed when ordering him preventive detention, since there was no well-founded cause in relation to the crimes he is charged with. However, a judge upheld the measure considering that the high risk of flight prevails.

Robles is accused of improper exercise of public service, a crime that does not merit preventive detention but the judge who handled the case in 2019 issued the precautionary measure for inconsistencies in the address that the former official notified.

In August, through a video, the former presidential candidate, Ricardo Anaya, denounced that President López Obrador wanted to put him in jail “because his criticism bothered him and he did not want him to be a candidate in 2024.”

Ricardo Anaya’s hearing, originally scheduled in August, has been postponed three times; first for October, then for November and finally for next January 31st.

The Attorney General’s Office affirms that in the past administration Ricardo Anaya received 6.8 million pesos to vote in favor of the energy reform. Bribery is part of the investigations into the Odebrecht case.

The former director of Petróleos Mexicanos, Emilio Lozoya, entered the North Prison in November. Two measures of preventive detention were issued for the Odebrecht and AgroNitrogenados cases.

On October 9, Lozoya was caught having dinner at the Hunan restaurant, in Lomas de Chapultepec, in the company of three other people.

After numerous extensions requested by the defense of Lozoya, it was determined that the closure of investigations for December 13, in the Odebrecht case, and 17 for the AgroNitrogenados case.

In November, Santiago Nieto resigned from the Financial Intelligence Unit after the controversy generated by his wedding with the electoral councilor Carla Humphrey, in Guatemala.

The then Secretary of Tourism, Paola Félix, one of the guests at the wedding, traveled to Guatemala in a private plane. The passengers were arrested for arriving in the country with $ 25,000 in cash that allegedly had not been reported to the authorities.

In December, Santiago Nieto denied the accusations of illicit enrichment published by the newspaper Reforma. Nieto said that the SAT and the Ministry of Public Function were aware of his assets.

In July, a video recorded in 2015 was released in which Martín Jesús López Obrador, the president’s brother, appears receiving cash. Last year another recording, also from 2015, showed another brother, Pío, accepting money from David León, then a government collaborator in Chiapas. In October the Electoral Court authorized the INE to investigate Pío López Obrador for alleged electoral crimes.

The militarization of Mexico

Starting in January, military personnel will be responsible for distributing medicines in the country to reduce the shortage that has been going on for several months. But those are not the only activities carried out by the Armed Forces.

Incident on Metro Line 12

The Mexico City metro did not have a good year. Due to the economic impact of the mobility restrictions derived from the pandemic, on January 9 a fire occurred in an electrical substation that left one person dead and the temporary suspension of six lines.

Months later, on May 3, the fall of an elevated section of Line 12 with a balance of 26 deaths and more than a hundred injured.