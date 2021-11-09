The 2021 Physician Compensation Report from Medscape surveyed nearly 18,000 physicians from 29 medical specialties on how the cost of COVID-19 affected their earnings over the past year. Here are some of the key takeaways, including the majors that weathered the crisis the best and those that were hit the hardest.

Top 10 highest paid medical specialties

As expected, COVID-19 had different levels of impact in different specialties. Although many elective procedures were stopped in the first months of the pandemic.

Specialties that rely on such procedures, such as plastic surgery and orthopedic surgery, were able to recover in the second half of the year to remain among the highest paid physicians.

The most recent survey showed that the top average annual medical compensation by specialty was broken down as follows (in dollars):

Plastic Surgery $ 526,000 (10% increase)

Orthopedics / Orthopedic Surgery $ 511,000 (fixed)

Cardiology $ 459,000 (up to 5%)

Urology $ 427,000 (up to 2%)

Otolaryngology $ 417,000 (8% less)

Radiology $ 413,000 (3% less)

Gastroenterology $ 406,000 (3% less)

Oncology $ 403,000 (7% increase)

Dermatology $ 394,000 (4% less)

Ophthalmology $ 379,000 (fixed)

The ubiquitous use of video conferencing

An interesting factor driving the increase in compensation for plastic surgery, which suffered significantly at the start of the pandemic, was the ubiquitous use of video conferencing. Patients became more aware (and self-critical) of their appearance and sought cosmetic procedures once elective care was resumed.

Lowest Average Compensation by Specialty (in dollars)

Primary care physicians continue to earn less than general practitioners, but many general practitioners were able to maintain their practices through COVID-19 thanks to the rise of telehealth, which is well suited to the common symptoms and problems that PCPs treat.

Here’s how the new survey ranks the lowest average compensation by specialty:

Pediatrics $ 221,000 (5% less)

Family Medicine $ 236,000 (1% increase)

Public Health and Preventive Medicine $ 237,000 (2% increase)

Diabetes and endocrinology $ 245,000 (up to 4%)

Infectious disease $ 245,000 (constant)

Internal Medicine $ 248,000 (1% less)

Allergy and Immunology $ 274,000 (down 9%)

Psychiatry $ 275,000 (3% increase)

Rheumatology $ 276,000 (5% increase)

Neurology $ 290,000 (up to 4%)

55% of physicians said they experience some kind of financial effect or practice reduction due to the pandemic

Overall, about 55% of physicians said they experience some kind of financial effect or practice reduction due to the pandemic. About 13% of doctors said they had a temporary period of no income.

However, 58% of primary care physicians and 65% of specialists claim to have made up their full hours. More than a quarter (28%) of PCPs and nearly a third (33%) of specialists said they had returned to full payment levels.

