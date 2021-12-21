A new study carried out in thrushes suggests that the cognitive abilities evaluated in the laboratory were strongly connected with reproductive behavior and reproductive success. Furthermore, since certain cognitive abilities are related to different aspects of reproductive success, de it can be deduced that cognitive modules can have a specialized adaptive value.

In the study, the spatial cognitive abilities of female thrushes were positively correlated with the intensity with which they were courted by males and with their overall egg production. Males’ spatial cognition was positively correlated with their ability to participate in singing contests with other males to obtain the best match. What’s more, a separate non-spatial cognitive ability was positively correlated with the attractiveness of the songs they sang.





Brown-headed thrushes

The brown-headed thrushes They are common songbirds in North America. However, its reproduction system is different from most. Thrushes are obligate breeding parasites, and therefore females are challenged differently each breeding season to search for host species nests that will serve as adoptive parents for their young.





This breeding strategy presents females with a problem to be solved: they must find suitable nests for their eggs and remember those places when laying. It is logical that those females with better spatial memory capacities that can find and remember the locations of more nests would have more reproductive opportunities and, therefore, would obtain higher levels of reproductive success.

The young, therefore, supposes a great cognitive effort; females must evaluate males based on a variety of multimodal characteristics, remember them, discriminate between them, know their behavioral inclinations, select one, and establish an effective mate bond with that one. While mate selection may involve a number of different cognitive skills, an important characteristic that characterizes female reproduction is attention and regulation of space.

In that sense, then, looking at the intelligence of the other sex is as superficial (in the sense that there is an underlying evolutionary interest in reproducing the fittest) than looking at beauty. Among humans, in fact, it seems to happen both of the same, judging by the studies that have been carried out on the matter. You can elaborate more on them in the following video: