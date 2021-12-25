But state-owned Pemex, which, according to the speech will focus on increasing domestic production above exports, may not fully benefit from the high prices that the Mexican mix could register next year.

The oil company’s plan, according to some internal documents, will focus on growing processing in its refineries and increasing gasoline production by 40% during 2022, which would leave a smaller margin to increase its revenues, which mainly come from sales abroad.

The plan to direct efforts towards the production of fuels could alleviate the need for imports incurred by the state company, but even so the economic benefits would not be as relevant, given the current state of the company’s six refineries. “Strictly speaking, these plans or objectives that the administration have would not allow them to fully take advantage of these improvements. [Pero] We doubt that they can achieve that bias that they want, at least in the short term, ”says James Salazar, deputy director of economic analysis at CIBanco.

The Mexican blend started this year with a price of $ 47 a barrel and reached a maximum price of $ 83 last October. Analysts expect an average price of between $ 60 and $ 65 for next year. The Ministry of Finance has raised an average price of $ 55 with an average production of 1,826 million barrels, because it has decided to “place greater emphasis on efficiency rather than volume”, in accordance with the 2022 Income Law.

“Pemex’s problem is also the production platform. The government remains very optimistic in terms of the levels it expects especially for the end of next year. The price perspective level that we are raising would favor Pemex, a higher price and a figure above the current production figures, ”Salazar explains.

With a higher price and a production platform that has been below the goals month after month, a price above the expected could offset a lower extraction of crude during the following year, explain the analysts, who do not expect that the state company exceeds 1.7 million barrels a day because it has not increased its investment levels and maintains a commitment with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“On the income side, the outlook shows that they are going to have some cushion and that the price effect will probably help offset what is not going to give in terms of oil production,” says Víctor Gómez Ayala, an analyst at the sector and an academic from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM).

The following year, the state company will obtain the highest tax benefit it has seen so far, with a reduction of the Shared Profit Rate to 40%. This is the most significant tax that the company pays for oil extraction, and until recently it represented about 85% of its tax burden.

But next year, the oil company will also face strong maturity figures on its debt – between 12,000 and 13,000 million dollars – and that could complicate the financial outlook that the company will face, in an environment in which short-term rates are at increase and most analysts point to an increase in the price of the dollar against the peso. And with one part of its debt maturing and another part of its liabilities being refinanced, the high prices of the mix may not represent a great factor of change in the company’s finances.

“[La deuda] you can eat that benefit or part of it, hence it may be necessary for the federal government to make additional support to Pemex again by the end of the following year, as it has done in other years, to pay off its debt “, says Gómez Ayala.

In 2022, according to presidential forecasts, the state company should have reduced its financing or government support needs and added resources to the Public Treasury, but this idea still seems distant.