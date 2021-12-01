EFE.- The high inflation that the United States is experiencing could be more “persistent” than anticipated with the arrival of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, so the Federal Reserve (Fed) is evaluating accelerating the withdrawal of the bond purchase program .

This was warned on Tuesday by the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, in an appearance before the banking committee of the United States Senate, in which he was accompanied by the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen.

“The threat of persistent high inflation has grown,” acknowledged the central banker.

Powell thus took a step back from his insistence in recent months that the rise in prices in the United States would be “temporary” and “transitory” in nature.

In fact, he noted that it may be the “right time” to stop using the word “transitory.”

In October, annual inflation in the United States stood at 6.2%, the highest level in three decades in the country.

The central bank planned to close this injection of liquidity before the previously planned date of mid-2022.

“The economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are high, and therefore it is appropriate in my opinion to accelerate the completion of our bond purchases perhaps a few months earlier,” he told lawmakers.

In its last meeting at the beginning of this month, the Fed left interest rates unchanged in the range between 0% and 0.25% and announced the beginning of the reduction of liquidity injections by 15,000 million dollars a month.

With that decision, the volume of monthly bond purchases, until now of 120,000 million dollars, would be progressively reduced with the aim of completely ending the program by mid-2022.

Ómicron: nervous markets, calm from Biden

Likewise, Powell acknowledged that the potential arrival of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus adds “uncertainty” to the outlook and could have consequences on employment and economic growth.

“Increased concern about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, slowing progress in the job market and intensifying problems in supply chains,” he said.

The announcement of a possible acceleration in the withdrawal of the stimulus caused notable falls in the financial markets. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 87.25 points, or 1.87%, to 4,568.02 units, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 239.43 points, or 1.52%, to 15,543.40 units. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 648.13 points, or 1.84%, to 34,487.81 units.

“Reading between the lines, it appears that Powell is now dramatically more concerned about the risk of sustained inflation,” Matt Weller, director of global research at the Forex investment platform, said in a note to clients.

The words of the head of the Fed take place after Monday the American president, Joe Biden, tried to make a call to the calm before the nervousness generated by the variant Omicron.

The new variant, identified for the first time in South Africa, “is cause for concern, but not for panic,” Biden said in a speech from the White House in which he acknowledged that it is “almost inevitable” that “at some point” it will reach the country.

However, Biden stressed that the country is in a “better situation” than Christmas last year, and urged citizens to seek the booster dose of vaccines available in the United States.

This country, the hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 775,000 deaths, has almost 60% of its population vaccinated with the full schedule and about 20% have also already received the booster dose.

