President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered this Wednesday that inflation is not an exclusive issue for Mexico and on the contrary it is a global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a press conference from the National Palace, the head of the federal Executive indicated that the rise in transport prices Maritime merchandise as well as raw materials and some foods are causing a global escalation in inflation.

“Brazil brings inflation of 11%, it is a phenomenon that is affecting, I hope this will be resolved soon, It has to do with the increase in the price of raw materials, food, steel, The increase in maritime transport costs has had a great impact, they have risen, ”said López Obrador.

This morning, the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (Inegi), reported that the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) advanced 7.05%, compared to 6.36% in the second half of October.

Read: Inflation in Mexico shoots up to 7.05% in the first half of November, the highest level in 20 years

In other words, Mexico’s interannual inflation reached its highest level in more than two decades in the first half of November.

“It is a global phenomenon. There is a crisis now if it is a post-pandemic that is manifesting itself in all countries. We have an inflation equal to that of the United States, in general, inflation in Mexico is higher than that of the United States, in this case it is the same ”, explained the Tabasco.

“Fortunately we we are managing to stabilize prices, that is why we need the electrical reform so that prices do not increase ”, he reiterated.

Asked whether this factor will be an obstacle to agreeing salary increases in 2022, the President of the Republic specified that it would not affect and that this speech was only occupied by the technocracy of old regimes so as not to increase the purchasing power of Mexicans.

“The salary does not affect, that was used to deceive the people, the corrupt technocrats They talked for more than 30 years that they could not raise wages because inflation was increasingHe commented.

The president said he was confident that there could soon be an agreement with the private initiative and accompany an increase in minimum wages.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed