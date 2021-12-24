Alejandro Zala, Country Manager of Bitpanda Spain, shared with Cointelegraph en Español a new analysis on the cryptocurrency market.

According to what Zala explains in this new analysis, the cryptocurrency market has continued to experience some fluctuations since last week, but some are still waiting for a Santa Claus rally, and despite the fact that there have been some ups and downs and although the crypto market has found some difficulties last week, most cryptocurrencies managed to break through their crucial support zones, Zala mentioned, who highlighted that market sentiment remains cautious, with the Fear and Greed Index pointing to a fear level around 40 points, some 25 points more than the previous week.

“Macroeconomic markets appear headed for decline as the end of the year approaches, but hopes for a rebound remain high. The expression “Santa Claus” dates back to 1972, when it was mentioned for the first time by Yale Hirsch in its Stock Trader’s Almanac and indicates the rise of the financial market that takes place in the last 5 market days of December and the first 2 of January . Investors remain bullish on a Santa Claus crypto rally, “he added.

Bitcoin shows strength after weeks of correction

According to Zala, a slow moving market is common in the pre-holiday times.

“Bitcoin has been correcting its price for the past four weeks and could close the current week with a loss. However, BTC managed to overcome the descending wedge pattern on the daily chart and is now climbing towards the 47,000 euro level, which is the first resistance level at the moment. Since the beginning of December, the price of BTC has fallen by -17% and is now trading around 43,000 euros – at the time of writing this note. The price hit an intraday low of 37,400 euros on December 4 “, Zala commented.

On Ethereum, Zala commented that the network is now capable of burning more than 22 million euros of ETH in a single day, and its daily net issuance amounts to 25 million euros. Resulting in the burning process, he explained, a large part of the ETH is withdrawn from the market, which probably, he mentions, reduces the selling pressure. “Since the update was launched last August, some 4.4 billion euros in ETH have been burned”, he pointed out.

“Ethereum price broke the overhead resistance of 3,500 euros and is showing positive momentum. The price has fallen by -16% from its maximum of 4,200 euros, but it remains stronger than other altcoins, mainly due to the implementation of the EIP-1559 update and its commission-burning mechanism ”, Zala added.

XRP soars due to SOLO airdrop

Zala argues that XRP’s bullish move could be related to the next Sologenic airdrop scheduled for December 24th. A bullish move, Zala described, breaking out of the descending triangle and heading towards the $ 1 level.

“This airdrop is one of the largest ever distributed in the cryptocurrency space, with XRP holders receiving a total of $ 100 million in SOLO tokens. Sologenic is based on the Ledger XRP and is now working on an ecosystem of tokenized securities. The snapshot is scheduled for December 24 at 20:00 UTC “, stressed.

IOTA staking is underway

The price of IOTA, Zala commented, “It has exceeded the 1 euro level and the falling wedge pattern. Describing a bullish move related to the launch of IOTA staking and the launch of the Firefly 1.3.0 wallet. “

“IOTA holders can stack their coins and get SMR, the native token of the Shimmer network, and ASMB, the native token of the Assembly network. IOTA staking adds another layer of utility to the IOTA token and marks an important milestone for the Shimmer and Assembly networks. Both tokens form the basis of their networks and are built to reward the community and empower fully self-managed ecosystems ”, Zala explained.

Deutsche Telekom subsidiary buys DOT

Lastly, Zala mentioned that Deutsche Telekom AG subsidiary T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS) who is not a newcomer to the cryptocurrency sphere, has bought an undisclosed amount of DOT in the latest push from the chain of blocks; and that now turns out to be DOT, the fourth cryptocurrency added to the platform of the German telecommunications giant.

“The price of Polkadot is bottoming out around 22 euros and shows signs that point to a possible bullish turn. The price is down -50% from the all-time high reached in November. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is starting to rise from oversold levels with the bulls strongly defending the support zone ”, Zala concluded.

(Clarification: This material is intended to be a comment on economic or market conditions and does not constitute a financial analysis or recommendation. The analysis presented here corresponds to Bitpanda’s Country Manager in Spain and under no circumstances is it an investment recommendation from Cointelegraph. Anyone, before investing, should do their own research and is responsible for their own decisions).

