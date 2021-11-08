FromTodoCorazón.mx.- In accordance with data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in the country, almost half of adults have high levels of LDL cholesterol, commonly known as “bad” cholesterol.

In people under 19 years of age, the recommended level of total cholesterol is 170 mg / dL with an LDL concentration of less than 100 mg / dL; in people age 20 and older, the healthy level of total cholesterol is between 125 and 200 mg / dL with an LDL concentration less than 100 mg / dL, states the American Heart Association.

Due to the accumulation of fat and cholesterol in the walls of the arteries, the so-called “plaque” develops that clogs the blood vessels, this can lead to a heart attack. What’s more, high cholesterol levels are a major risk factor for heart disease.

High cholesterol usually doesn’t cause any signs or symptoms, for this reason, tests are very important to detect any abnormalities. A complete cholesterol study, also called a lipid panel or lipid profile, is a blood test that can measure the amount of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood.

On the other hand, the analysis of total cholesterol, “lipidogram” or “lipid profile”, includes the calculation of four different types of fats (lipids) in the blood, which are: total cholesterol; high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol or good cholesterol; low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or bad cholesterol; and triglycerides.

Elevated triglyceride levels are associated with several factors, including being overweight, eating a lot of sweets or drinking too much alcohol, smoking, being sedentary, or having diabetes with high blood sugar levels.

According to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS), the recommended levels of LDL cholesterol in very high-risk patients should be below 55 mg / dL; and in high-risk patients, levels should be below 70 mg / dL. People with a history of heart attacks or strokes require regular cholesterol testing to monitor the effectiveness of their treatment.

In this context, the Heart Patients Association, PACO, AC launches the prevention campaign #ElColesterolNoAvisa from October 30 to November 30. Through it, 300 coupons will be awarded to carry out lipid tests totally free to detect and channel people potentially candidates to develop a cardiovascular event and prevent it. The participating states are: Sinaloa, Querétaro, Coahuila, Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

For more information, you can contact the Heart Patients telephone line, AC 55 56-263708 or write to the mail [email protected].

RGP