Patients with high cholesterol and triglycerides who underwent spinal, cardiac, or orthopedic surgery. All of whom had a higher risk of waking up blind, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study.

High cholesterol in Mexico

According to the National Institute of Cardiology, four out of every 10 Mexican adults have high cholesterol.

Risk factor’s

Bad nutrition. Abusing saturated fats, found in animal products, and concentrated trans fats in some cookies, biscuits, and microwave popcorn, as well as red meat and whole dairy products, raise cholesterol. Obesity. Having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more increases your risk of having high cholesterol. Lack of exercise. Exercise helps increase HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol) and decreases the size of the particles that make up LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol), making it less harmful. Smoking Smoking damages the walls of your blood vessels and makes them more likely to accumulate fat deposits. Age. Because your body’s chemistry changes as you age, your risk of high cholesterol rises. For example, as you get older, your liver may be able to remove LDL cholesterol to a lesser extent. Diabetes. High blood sugar contributes to higher levels of a dangerous cholesterol called very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL) and to lower HDL cholesterol. High blood sugar also damages the lining of the arteries.

The condition, called perioperative visual loss, occurs when a blood clot blocks the veins, called a retinal vein occlusion.

“It’s like a blow to the eye and the loss of vision is permanent.” Said the study’s lead author, Dustin French, a professor of ophthalmology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

This is the first population-based study to identify the postoperative development of vision loss after non-ocular surgery. In particular, the study examined which surgeries are at higher risk and the disease associated with vision loss.

Vision loss after non-ocular surgery occurred at a rate of 1.21 cases per 10,000 hospitalizations in this study.

“Based on this rate of vision loss after surgery, we estimate that there could be hundreds or thousands of cases each year in the United States,” French said.

“This is rare, but if we can understand more details about who has this and other considerations that can lead to this visual loss, patients could be more informed about the risks before going under the knife,” French said. “We need to continue to unravel this.”

The study authors retrospectively analyzed the 2017 Florida state inpatient database, which contains all inpatient hospital stays in the state for that year.

Investigating perioperative visual loss in larger, more comprehensive databases can help confirm the findings and identify modifiable risk factors, French said.