It has practically become a reference in the market among smart watches that offer good autonomy, since this is a device that includes everything expected of a smartwatch, such as a high quality display and a host of useful features (such as being able to answer calls).

To say that a smart watch offers good autonomy, the ideal is that the wearable offers a usage time of a couple of weeks . This is something that the wearables that we have chosen comply with and those that do not lack such striking options as integrating a color display that allows you to view information easily. And, in addition, you can also wear them in any situation since they are very resistant (which means, among other things, that the water does not affect them).

Right now you can get it for 139 euros, which is a good saving considering that this is a model that has a very striking brown leather strap.

Amazfit GTS

Of the options that should always be taken into account since, among other things, this smartwatch includes Gps to be able to use it individually. In addition, it also offers excellent compatibility with all types of phones. Its rectangular screen is pretty good, and it has all the sensors you might need.

Its 36% discount allows this to be a highly recommended purchase, since you only have to pay 83.34 euros to have the accessory at home.

OnePlus Watch

Aesthetically, this is a model that attracts attention since, for example, it has a circular screen that allows it to resemble traditional watches. With all kinds of functions when it comes to making a good physical activity tracking, its high resistance in the day to day is all a life insurance.

In Amazon you can find a very interesting discount that allows you to buy the smartwatch we are talking about for only 136.74 euros… This is one of their lowest prices ever.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite

Capable of automatically recognizing up to eleven different types of sports, this model is of a good quality both in its finish and because it offers everything that can be expected from a wearable. Without giving problems when it comes to compatibility, you have many functions among which the control of music playback with the phone stands out.

Of all the options that we have chosen that allow a use of two weeks with a full charge of your battery, this is the most economical since it costs only 54 euros… Quite a bargain!

realme Watch S Pro

Quite a positive surprise this smartwatch, which behaves in an exemplary way when it comes to the battery. In addition, it has excellent functions such as offering the possibility of knowing the amount of oxygen you have in your blood or use it as a pedometer since it integrates GPS.

Your offer on Amazon right now is 13%, which means that you can take advantage of a good discount that allows you to only have to pay 113.35 euros to buy it. By the way, its design is very attractive.

