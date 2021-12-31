Too many memories to focus on dodging in time.

Like many famous actors confess not to see their own films, Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the series Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the imminent Elden Ring, ensures that he does not play his own games. Just as he does not play Elden Ring due to “the lack of surprises”, the Japanese creative confirms that He also hasn’t played the Demon’s Souls PS5 remake. created by Bluepoint Games.

“It brings back a lot of old emotions, a lot of old memories, and this becomes a bit overwhelming, and you don’t feel like playing anymore, confesses the Japanese creative in the latest issue of Edge magazine (via https://www.gamesradar.com/uk/elden-ring-edge-miyazaki-doesnt-play-own-games/Gamesradar) So I haven’t played the remake of Demon, but so glad to see you take on this fresh look, these brand new graphics of the current generation. “

Miyazaki only has good words for the team behind the Demon’s Souls PS5 remake. “One thing that was really fun was watching Bluepoint Games come up with things that we didn’t consider and address certain elements of the game, its visuals and its mechanics, in a way that we could not or we did not do it in its day. So to see them researching and applying these new thought processes and new techniques, this was something that it was really exciting and interesting for me“.

Imagine Elden Ring as a PS1 video game and the result is great

Without a doubt, the work of Bluepoint Games with the remake of Demon’s Souls is a fantastic work, quite a sample of know-how that brings back the germ of the Souls series as a first-line release, take a look at our Demon’s review Souls for PS5. As for the Elden Ring, we will have to wait until February 25, 2022 to enjoy when it is released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

