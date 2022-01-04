Hidetaka Miyazaki felt pressure for Demon's Souls for PS5

The PS5 has received several incredible games since its launch just over a year ago, but despite being a title that accompanied the premiere of this console, the remake of Demon’s Souls It is one that stood out for its incredible graphics. Due to the above, Hidetaka miyazaki and all the team behind Elden Ring, They felt enormous pressure when developing this new title.

As part of a new interview with the magazine EDGE, Miyazaki revealed the following:

“I’m sure our graphics staff felt more pressure than anyone else. Graphical fidelity is not something we put on the list of our highest priorities. It usually depends on the type of game we are creating, and unlike other development elements, graphics are not a priority. This is an area where I have not been grateful enough to the graphics team because I know they have worked so hard. And also at Elden Ring – our graphics systems and programmers have been pushing a ton of new features to create our best graphically game to date. “

It is worth remembering that Elden ring It is a title that will debut for the last generation of consoles as well, while Demon’s Souls was recreated from scratch for the PS5 in particular. Additionally, what’s new in FromSoftware will follow an open world structure while the remake of Bluepoint games it is based on a much smaller and linear scale.

Similarly, Miyazaki admitted that he has no intention of playing Elden ring, and here you can find out why he said this.

Elden ring will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

Editor’s note: I think Elden Ring will end up surprising us all because of how good it will look. And it is not the same to watch videos on YouTube, to when you already have it on your monitor or television. Perhaps future FromSoftware games will give graphics a higher priority.

Via: VGC