Next February we will die again and again.

That Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and a notable candidate for the next GOTY even those who do not regularly play video games know. And it is that the title of Hidetaka Miyazaki and From Software is causing a high expectation, which has been reinforced and increased after the closed beta last November and after winning the GOTY for the most anticipated game for two consecutive years.

Be that as it may, it is quite likely that new information will arrive as the release date approaches. However, something that is not so common is that Hidetaka Miyazaki, producer of all From Software games, president of this company and director of most of them, give an interview, since the creative is known for his shyness when speaking to the press or any other medium.

And despite the latter, it has been the magazine Edge Magazine in its number 367 which has managed to interview Miyazaki, offering with them details about the title, such as the use of different objects and talismans. But nevertheless, the fact that has attracted the most attention is the fact that Miyazaki has not played Elden Ring.

Miyazaki has not played Elden Ring due to lack of surprises

This may come as a surprise, since It is not uncommon for creatives to end up playing their own games, but the truth is that Miyazaki, on the other hand, sees it as normal not to have interest in his own works., with which he has stated that Elden Ring is very close to his ideal game. That said, the reason you have given for this decision is that playing their own games lacks any hint of surprise.

Explain that because know all the secrets and hidden mysteries, you will not experience the same as a new player. This is also because the way Soulslike games are made is through ambient storytelling, so you have to connect all the dots to understand the puzzle. Since Miyazaki already knows where all the pieces are, it wouldn’t be funny for him to play Elden Ring.

Miyazaki also comments that one of the great advantages of Elden Ring is its open world, since this enriches the experience he is trying to achieve in the game.

For the rest, it only remains to say that fans of this genre must target February 25, 2022, since it will be on this day when it reaches the market Elden Ring for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

