Elden Ring is called to be one of the best games of 2022.

From Software’s trajectory within the video game industry as one of the most popular and media companies didn’t really start with Dark Souls, but he did it with a game that came out exclusively for PlayStation 3 and from which he would drink most of the mechanics of the well-known saga, this being Demon’s Souls, launched in 2009.

Under this premise, it should be noted that, although it started everything, it was not a title that enjoyed great popularity at its launch, being word of mouth the one that ended up raising passions and promoting the development of the Dark Souls saga under the seal of being multiplatform. This led to many could not enjoy the title, which is why a remake of it was requested.

This remake eventually materialized with the launch of PlayStation 5 and from the hand of Bluepoint Games, a studio that currently belongs to Sony and that remade the game, thus gaining a great acceptance by the fans. However, someone who felt extra pressure by this fact by Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of From Software, study that will launch Elden Ring shortly, of which the creative has explained that it is a game that he will not play.

Graphics in From Software games weren’t a priority until now

It should be noted that, although the games perform quite decently, graphics in From Software games weren’t a priorityas the studio has always preferred to focus on gameplay and level design over any other aspect of the game.

Despite this, in a recent interview with EDGE magazine, Miyazaki mentioned that you’re sure your charting staff felt the pressure above any other development department at Elden Ring. To this he added that graphic improvement is something they look for with each new title, this being the reason why it defends this department, mentioning that they are promoting new functions to create more visually appealing games.

All that said, there is no denying that the Elden Ring seen looks spectacular. In that sense, it will be necessary to see which is the graphic step in which it is placed, but there is no doubt that the title aims to be one of the best of the year, especially by a lore created by George RR Martin. Having said that Elden Ring launches on February 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Related topics: Bandai namco

