A day ago the 20th anniversary of the historic PlayStation 2 game: Ico. The December 6, 2001 started what it would be for Fumito Ueda this adventure where users will have to escape from a castle. That’s right, this game is where Miyazaki was inspired to create his titles.

It has been in an article by Famitsu where the creator of Elden Ring explains that «I was recommended to play Ico In a friend’s house”, so I tested it and marveled at this narrative immersive that captivated an entire generation. He confesses that he stayed “Moved and silent” once experienced history, because he found it so spectacular that there was no way to express his gratitude to a game that emanates so much sensitivity in his story.

Later, he left the company where he worked «And I found the doors of the video game industry open thanks to From Software«, where he began working as a programmer on the Armored Core series. And after these adventures, he managed to launch Demon’s Souls, later Dark Souls, Dark Souls II and Bloodborne. Titles that would take him to the peak of his career as a videogame developer and with whom he achieved the prestige that it presents today. In addition to Ico, Miyazaki was inspired by comics to carry out the entire universe of his video games. As they are Bersek and Knights of the Zodiac, in addition to video games Fumito Ueda and the Dragon Quest saga. The epic fantasy It has been around in his head for a long time, and his influences are clear proof of that.

In the aforementioned article, Hidetaka comments that «It was not an exaggeration, it was a game that changed my life, and I’m proud that it was ICO and that it was Mr. Ueda’s game ». He also congratulates Fumito on his twentieth anniversary with Ico, «As a fan, I look forward to your new job«.

Ico, a complete video game

As we mentioned, ICO is a action adventure game where we will control a child, Ico, whose people despise him because he has born with horns. Their displeasure is such that they enclose ICO in a fortress so that I can never leave again and do not scare other human beings, worthy of living with Liberty. Far from this bad omen and oblivious to the fact that it could unleash evil, the boy try to escape of said castle. On his way to find the exit, he meets Yorda, daughter of the queen of the castle, who will be the faithful companion of our protagonist and will help him find the light at the end of the road.

Thus, this PlayStation 2 narrative captivated the hearts of users since 2001 until now, being a great reference for many developers.