Hideo Kojima's Unexpected Christmas Present: A Hint From His Next Project?

Hideo kojima, director of Kojima Productions (Death stranding) public an illustration to celebrate Christmas that gave a lot to talk about.

Hideo Kojima does it again: he wishes us a merry Christmas and opens the doors to speculation

With a simple comment of “Merry Christmas!” and an illustration with three unpublished characters for Kojima Productions. Hideo kojima, a director known for selling his projects with much speculation and cryptic messages through any medium, put fans on alert. The image, which has the unmistakable hand of Yoji shinkawa In the drawings, it shows three characters never seen before carrying different objects linked to Ludens, the studio’s “mascot” and a central character in the development of Death Stranding.

One of the characters has short hair and is shown from behind wearing a jacket that says “Ludens.” This is followed by another with a front stance, a hood and a flag with the Ludens logo and finally one with a black suit, wild hair and the mask of … Die-Hardman? For now, it has not been confirmed if they are characters that will be involved in a future studio project Kojima Productions or simply served as an illustration for the “Christmas card” of Hideo Kojima. However, in the more than six years that the developer has been active, characters other than Ludens, the characteristic humanoid in a space suit, have never been used.

The three faces of the new Kojima Productions?

Suspicions about the presentation of the three faces are born because in 2015, when Kojima Opened Kojima Productions to work with Sony in Death stranding, revealed Ludens as the studio mascot and later became a character with weight in the plot of Death stranding.

Now, whatever the role of the unpublished characters of the Christmas card in the next project of Kojima ProductionsWe remind you that the studio confirmed that, in addition to creating a new video game, it will also launch productions in other media such as film and music.

