There is no audiovisual medium that can resist the creator of Metal Gear Solid.

Just a few days ago, Hideo Kojima confirmed to a Japanese magazine that he is working on two projects for 2022, although he did not specify much about each of them. Now, the Japanese creative ensures that this year he will start working on “something radical”.

Specifically, through his personal Twitter account, Hideo Kojima ensures that this year will start “a new job seriously”, while you will move on to the “next level of experimentation with a radical project”. On the other hand, in terms of New Year’s resolutions, the Japanese creative also hopes that “the video equipment get going”, which could be that new film team that has opened this year. He even seems to be thinking about some kind of radio project. Can I start doing something like a radio project? “Asks the Japanese creative.

This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I’m also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project? pic.twitter.com/j0norcJ23a – HIDEOKOJIMA (@HIDEOKOJIMA_EN) January 2, 2022

At the moment there are no details about each of these projects beyond the image that accompanies Kojima’s tweet, a Yoji Shinkawa illustration, the legendary designer who has accompanied Kojima since the days of the first Metal Gear Solid. The illustration shows three figures, one of them a woman, with a flag and Ludens costumes, an image from the Kojima Productions studio. Will they have something to do with Hideo Kojima’s next projects?

Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus aim to be working on a new video game

According to the latest rumors, one of those Hideo Kojima projects would be a collaboration with Microsoft, since the game I would use the cloud in some way. Recently, the creative assured that he wants to create games that change in real time.

