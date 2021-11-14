In a fit of nostalgia, yesterday we were able to live how through Twitter Hideo Kojima shares curiosities about Metal Gear Solid 2 on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. What has been one of the most influential titles in the history of video games – something that could probably be said of the entire Metal Gear saga – was released in North America on November 13, 2001.

Hideo Kojima has taken the opportunity to reflect on the topics covered by the title and to share some curiosities about its development, including the iconic introductory scene, in which Solid Snake throws a cigarette while running in the rain, and that it seems that he could carry the Japanese director slapped on the wrist for his lack of decorum.

Rumor: Konami would be working on reviving its most mythical sagas through remakes, including Silent Hill, Metal Gear solid and Castlevania

Hideo Kojima shares curiosities about Metal Gear Solid 2 on the occasion of its 20th anniversary

It seems that Hideo Kojima continues to remember the saga that brought him to fame with real affection. As for the future of the Metal Gear saga, there have recently been a multitude of rumors that suggest that Konami is working on the remake of some – or some – of its titles. These rumors have even been joined by David Hayter, who voiced Snake in all the games in the series, with the exception of Metal Gear solid V: Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain, where Kiefer Sutherland took over the role after many years. with Hayter incarnating it.