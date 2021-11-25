Hideo Kojima shared a photo of a new project with ... Norman Reedus?

Hideo Kojima posted a cryptic message related to a supposed new project with… Norman Reedus? We tell you all the details, in this note.

Hideo kojima, the mind behind Metal Gear Solid and Death stranding, posted a cryptic message that hints at the development of a new project with …Norman reedus?

Norman Reedus would work with Hideo Kojima on a new project

Through his official account at Twitter, the legendary director shared an image of people in a studio, presumably waiting to film something. One of them, in a white shirt and black boots, could be Norman reedus, according to comments from Kojima fans, although of course this was not confirmed by any official source, so we suggest being cautious about it.

The belief that Norman reedus is one of the protagonists of the photograph born in which the actor known for The walking dead, I work with Kojima in the canceled Silent Hills PT and Death stranding, in addition to confirming on more than one occasion that he would love to work with the creative again if the possibility arises.

Is there an announcement coming at the Game Awards 2021?

The photo is accompanied by a highly cryptic message: “I’ve recently been reviewing the plan and script, and experimenting with everything else.”. The creative does not clarify if he reviewed the plans and the script of a video game, a movie and much less what it is “everything else”. But to all this, we see a answer from Geoff keighley with, simply, “emoji of eyes”. For those unaware of the cryptic comments of Kojima and Keighley, this kind of interaction usually has an ad behind it, so all eyes are on Game Awards 2021, the awards event that will take place on December 9, and in which Geek Culture will participate as an official jury to celebrate the best games of the year, including the GOTY (You will find the list of nominees here).

Kojima Productions turns to film, TV and music

The project of Hideo kojima it can be a video game, as is the custom in the last 40 years, but also a movie. This week, one of the most important news related to the creative was that Kojima Productions founded a division that will focus on film, TV and music production, with adaptations of existing and ongoing projects.

