Kojima and Konami’s divorce was one of the most notorious in video game history.

Few people in the video game industry are as relevant as Hideo Kojima, who has been since the 80s one of the most renowned figures not only in Japan, but globally, to the point that the creative is one of the industry members with the most followers on social media, encompassing more than 3 million followers on Twitter.

And it is just about this social network that we are going to talk about, since, a tweet from Hideo Kojima has made many fans excited before which many point out as the return of Metal Gear Solid, the much loved saga of which the Japanese was the main manager when he was in Konami and whose last installment, without the creative in the direction, did not finish convincing many. I’m talking about Metal Gear Survive, just in case.

Is Metal Gear Solid Returning?

Be that as it may, it is true that Kojima does not usually use social networks to make any kind of advance, since the creative usually talks about trivial things and personal tastes before about their projects. However, despite this, a recent tweet has had many speculating about the return of Metal Gear, this being something that has been reinforced according to certain sectors after Kojima deleted the tweet.

I’ve got metal-related stuff coming around have been the words that the Japanese has shared on social networks, which translated can be I have things to do with metal. That is why being who he is many have linked this tweet to a possible return of the license, something that has been supported by years of rumors about a remake of the first installment with the technology seen in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Needless to say this information must be taken especially with tweezers, since perfectly Kojima could be doing a DIY course or even a course for the manufacture of Toledo swords, realizing the wrong relationship it could cause and this being the reason for the removal of the tweet.

However, it will be necessary to see if in the future we can learn more about the different projects of the creative, since to date we only know that there’s a possible Xbox game on the table, although this would still be in a very early stage of its development.

