Do you know these three Yoji Sinkawa characters?

Hideo Kojima is one of those creatives who likes to play games with the announcement of their games, as he did with Metal Ger Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Which At first glance it looks like a Christmas greeting, many dare to say that this is a track of the new game from the creator of Death stranding.

Like anything that Hideo Kojima uploads to his social networks, a large part of the public believes that the Christmas greeting that the Japanese creative published last week has something to do with the next Kojima Productions game. The main reason for this is that in this image they appear three characters created by the legendary artist from the Metal Gear Solid series, Yoji Sinkawa, but none have previously appeared in Hideo Kojima’s game.

Another detail that stands out in this publication is the black label on the upper left of the image that says “From Sapiens to Ludens“. Ludens is the official mascot of Kojima Productions, an evolution of Homo Sapiens that has gone from simply thinking (Sapiens) to playing (Ludens). Does this have something to do with the game in question? Or is it simply advertising for his studio .

Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus aim to be working on a new video game

Of course, It’s too soon to be confirmed as Hideo Kojima’s game simply for this Christmas greeting, but it also enters the game of the Japanese creative to play with the audience. At the moment, we know that Kojima would be working on a game with Xbox that would make intensive use of the cloud in an innovative way, although after the last The Game Awards 2021, rumors have returned about a new Silent Hill that would be presented next year coming. At least, that’s what Guillermo del Toro, who collaborated with Kojima in the development of PT, dropped by.

