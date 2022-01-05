Hideo Kojima claims to be working on two new games, one big and the other “challenging”, as well as wanting to break into the entertainment industry.

Hideo kojima is working on two new video games, and although we have to wait to see them, he has already given some clues. Has been in Famitsu, a Japanese video game outlet that has interviewed many Japanese creators, including the creator of Metal Gear and Death stranding.

In the interview (translated via Siliconera) Kojima confirms to be working on two games: a “big” game and a game “new and challenging”, something that points to a new IP.

In addition, Kojima reiterated his interest in streaming, and in the ways it will change the way of “creating art.” Previously, there were rumors about a game between Microsoft and Kojima Productions that would leverage cloud technology.

Beyond the games, Kojima said that he hoped to take a new step in the entertainment industry the new year. All that will continue to be from Kojima Productions, its independent studio that recently opened an entertainment division focused on film, music and television.

No details are known about Kojima Productions’ new video games, although one strange christmas greeting had three characters never seen before, and some believe they will be a clue to his new game.

Kojima is also rumored to be working with Microsoft on one of those games, which apparently I would use cloud technology -very established with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass- actively, to create new experiences.

However, Kojima Productions is an independent studio, so a collaboration with Microsoft for a game would not have to exclude a collaboration with Sony like Death Stranding – and vice versa.

Perhaps Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro will collaborate again on a video game after PT At the last Game Awards, Del Toro launched a taunt at the canceled Silent Hills, although apparently it was nothing more than a “slap” for Konami…

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.