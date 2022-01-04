It is unknown what will go and how many titles the Japanese creative has in hand.

In the last few months Kojima Production is giving something to talk about, since the expansion of the studio with a division of music and series must be added the fact that Hideo Kojima, Japanese creative behind several of the industry’s great projects, could be involved in one or more projects, all being, until now, mere speculation, rumors, among others, but nothing official.

It must be said that the expectations of this creative are always very high, since, although their titles don’t like everyone, the quality that they give off is a fully objective data. And it is precisely for this reason that a recent tweet of his congratulating Christmas caused a stir, since it featured three never-before-seen characters.

Thus, the debate and speculation did not wait with what could be three characters that we will end up seeing in his next video game. And if all this was not enough, now it’s Kojima himself who raises the hype.

Kojima confirms that in 2022 he will start his next big project

Thus, Kojima has spoken out on social media about his next big serious title, being this a project that he has described as radical, being the objective and the intention with this title move to the next level of experimentation, this being something common in this creative as we could see in his previous game, Death stranding.

Be that as it may, at the moment there are no more clues or anything official about this new release, arriving only rumors and leaks about these new projects, which are from a Microsoft exclusive title that will make use of the cloud service and that would be based on an existing Xbox IP, until a Silent Hill that would be being financed by Sony.

In addition, Norman Reedus also suggested that he was in negotiations to return in a Death Stranding sequel.. However, whatever happens, it should be noted that none of the comments in the upper lines have been confirmed, so that, until the day when Kojima presents his next project, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

For the rest, you have to remember that Kojima Productions emerged after the firing of Kojima by Konami, thereby giving rise to one of the most relevant divorces in the video game industry.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe