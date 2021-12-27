Three unknown characters open the debate.

In the video game industry among the great video game creators there are some who end up complying with that phrase that was repeated in Nolan’s Dark Knight in which Either you die a hero or you live long enough to become a villain. The latter implies either weighing on developments from other studios, selling out to a company and abusing DLCs and, more recently, launch NFT-based games.

It is because of that Hideo Kojima’s name stands out above others, since, with his pluses and minuses, this creative Japanese has always remained in the line of great games and morality, wanting experiment and make great games without empty promisesThis being, among others, the reasons why he founded his own studio after his dismissal from Konami after the PT demo.

Also, another reason why He has an entourage of fans who admire him because he is active on social networks, which makes him a closer figure compared to others, which is why He has congratulated his fans on Christmas, which has caused many wonder if this greeting brings something hidden message.

Kojima’s greeting prompts fans to theorize about his upcoming projects

Keep in mind that, according to many rumors, the creative would be involved in several projects, among which a Microsoft exclusive would stand out, although for now nothing is known officially. And it is just for this that many monitor everything that the creative publishes on their personal profile with a magnifying glass.

This is done because on occasions Kojima has commented on something that, in a sense, has ended up being fulfilled, although this has certain nuances. Be that as it may, the tweet posted last Thursday comes with an illustration that It has been studied in search of some other detail, since it has been drawn by Yoji Shinkawa, Metal Gear character designer. You can see it below:

It is striking that Shown are three characters that have never been seen in other Kojima Productions games, so many think that they will come out in a future game of the company. It should be noted that Kojima and Shinkawa’s relationship is quite close, since the latter was the direct art of Death Stranding.

