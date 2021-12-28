Much has been said in recent times about Hideo kojima, Silent Hill and a supposed video game that he would be developing exclusively for Xbox systems. At the moment there is no official status for any of this, but now Hideo Kojima confirms he’s working on two games, as had been rumored in recent months. This was announced by the Japanese creative himself in an interview with the Japanese portal Famitsu, which was echoed by the Twitter user Okami Games, who has highlighted the most relevant part of the talk and which gives rise precisely to this Article.

Cryptically and enigmatically, Kojima has made it known that one of the video games he is working on is a “Great title”, while the second is one “New and challenging”. Although the father of the Metal Gear franchise has not offered more than these few details, the followers of the Japanese genius have a very clear idea of ​​what he is up to. Many think that this great title to which it refers would be Silent hills and that it would be exclusive to PlayStation. On the other hand we would have the rumored cloud-based game and that would be Xbox exclusive.

Hideo Kojima receives an interesting surprise from the developers of League of Legends

However, for now they are all speculation and we do not know anything for sure about the work he is doing Kojima Productions, which comes off a smash hit as Death Stranding. Despite this, it does not appear that either of Hideo Kojima’s next two projects is related to the video game starring Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen. Be that as it may, now there is only the option of expect for the company led by Kojima to remove us from doubts in the coming months and officially announce what it has been working on lately.