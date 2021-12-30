Hideo Kojima’s work is the subject of constant rumor and speculation. Kojima Productions has not only demonstrated its drive for innovation with the release of Death Stranding, but Kojima’s efforts to leave Konami revolved around a canceled Silent Hill project. Fans can’t help but talk about the possibilities of what Kojima could do next. And it’s Kojima who has started a new wave of speculation, sharing in a recent interview that Kojima Productions is working on not just one, but two current projects.

In an interview with the Japanese magazine Famitsu, Kojima talked about what he is preparing for 2022. To everyone’s surprise, Kojima was quite blunt. He explained that Kojima Productions is currently working on two projects. The former he described as a “great” title and the latter as a “new and challenging” game. Unfortunately, that is the full scope of Kojima’s descriptions for each project. The rest remains the subject of speculation.

Unfortunately, the vagueness of Kojima’s descriptions leaves much to the imagination. However, there may be something to read in a comparison of the two descriptions. Kojima says that one of the projects is “new and challenging.” This could imply that it is not a sequel or a major associated project, but something akin to Death Stranding: a new IP with experimental gameplay. On the contrary, this could imply that Kojima’s “big” project is the opposite. It could be a sequel to Death Stranding, or it could be a major IP from a partner.

Of course, there are rumors about all these projects and others that are spread on the Internet. Death Stranding star Norman Reedus has spoken of a sequel being “in negotiations.” Insiders have been talking about Kojima making a Silent Hill game in collaboration with PlayStation and Konami for over a year. Another rumor was that Kojima was going to make an Xbox-published game that was uniquely intertwined with cloud game streaming. These rumors and others add some spice to Kojima’s new confirmation.

What appears to be the most likely combination of rumors would be that Kojima Productions is working on a “great” Silent Hill game with PlayStation and Konami, as well as a “new and challenging” cloud game for Xbox. However, those are simply the two most prominent rumors. They are still rumors, so Kojima could be working on anything. Suffice it to say, 2022 could be a very exciting year for Hideo Kojima fans if projects come to fruition and announcements are made. It is also possible that it is too early and announcements will have to wait until 2023 or later. Regardless, fans can trust that two Kojima Productions games keep going.