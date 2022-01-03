Hideo Kojima wanted to introduce the year 2022 by speaking on Twitter about his upcoming projects and in general the ideas he is excited to get involved in from now on, stating that he is going to start working “seriously”. In this way, through the social network we have been able to read how Hideo Kojima announces a new experimental project, which he has also defined as “radical.”

In his own words, the creative wants “to move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project » throughout 2022. Although it does not specify that it is a video game (since from now on Kojima Productions He will also work on film projects) the creative has later clarified in the same message that he also hopes to be able to start these audiovisual works with his team throughout the year, which seems to indicate that this “radical” project would be a new video game.

This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I’m also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project? pic.twitter.com/j0norcJ23a – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 2, 2022

The director of the Metal Gear Solid saga has also taken the opportunity to speculate on what other types of projects of a different cut could be of interest to him to cover during this new year, commenting that he could start some kind of radio project (Maybe in the world of podcasts or streaming? It could make some sense given its high activity on social networks talking about cinema and its projects).

In any case, there is no doubt that we will have our eyes wide open to this new “experimental and radical” project by Hideo Kojima, who by the way, commented that he would be present at The Game Awards 2022.