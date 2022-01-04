Hideo Kojima announced new projects for 2022: Video games, film and music?

Hideo Kojima celebrated the new year with an announcement that delighted all fans of his creative ideas. We tell you all the details, here!

New year, new smoke? by Hideo Kojima (lie Koji, we love you). The father of Metal Gear Solid Y Death stranding revealed in his official account Twitter that this 2022 he will work on a new project and the first details of it, as well as an image with three unpublished characters.

Hideo Kojima’s new project confirmed: first details and three new characters to celebrate the holidays

Through your account Twitter, Hideo kojima celebrated the new year with all his followers and said that “This year, I am going to start a new job in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I also hope to get the video equipment going. And I may start to do something with a radio project. “ It seems that the famous Japanese has plenty of ideas to develop and will expand into the field of video and audio (presumably film and music). Let us remember that, at the end of 2021, Kojima Productions, the study by Hideo, announced that it would expand its horizons with film and music projects, as well as video games.

The statements of Kojima they didn’t end there. The Japanese creative also published an illustration of Yoji shinkawa (the illustrator of Kojima) with three unpublished characters: it is the same postcard that he shared on December 25 and that shows a person with short hair on his back wearing a “Ludens” jacket, another with a front posture, a hood and a flag with the Ludens logo, and another in a black suit, wild hair and a Die-Hardman-like mask. Previously, the illustrations linked to Kojima Productions They always showed Ludens, the studio’s mascot, and this is the first time he has changed characters for three different faces.

We know that the creator of Metal Gear Solid Y Death stranding works on something new, but we don’t know what yet. It can be a horror video game or an innovative Microsoft exclusive experience, according to the most popular reports in 2021.

