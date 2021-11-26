Norman Reedus has become Hideo Kojima’s muse, and that It’s been pretty clear to us since we first saw the actor in the playable Silent Hills demo. –mostly known as PT-. It has been a few years since Death Stranding, a game by Hideo Kojima that also featured the actor, and which released the Death Stranding Director’s Cut with many additions. Now, however, it seems that Kojima is wetting our hands with a new project, and so it lets us know.

Twitter has been the place chosen by the director to let us know a little more about what the project will be –or the projects– which you will be working on for the foreseeable time. In your official account, Kojima tells us that he is «reviewing the plan and script»For a new project, and that is also«experimenting with everything else«. Along with the tweet, Kojima attached an image in which we can see what clearly looks like a recording studio of some kind. This is where Reedus comes into play, and it is that the central silhouette that appears blurred by the blur is strangely similar to that of the actor from The Walking Dead.

Recently, I’ve been revising the plan and script, and experimenting with everything else. pic.twitter.com/aFV5SxOvsr – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 24, 2021

Of course, rumors that Kojima is working on something never stop coming. A few months ago all we heard was that the director was working on a new Silent Hill with BlueBox Studio, the developers of the infamous Abandoned. However, so far none have proven their certainty, but now we know that Kojima is definitely working on something new.

Exactly a month ago we received news that Hideo Kojima could be working on an exclusive game for Xbox. Perhaps this image corresponds to said project, although so far nothing has been confirmed. We’ll have to wait for more clues or for the director to finally reveal what all the fuss is about.