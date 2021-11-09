Hideki Kamiya does not rule out the idea of ​​a sequel for Okami

Before Hideki kamiya take over PlatinumGames, the legendary Japanese developer was working with Capcom and Clover studio in projects like Okami, a title that unfortunately never had a sequel. Well, Kamiya He hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of ​​moving forward with this saga.

As part of a recent interview with the channel Cutscenes from Youtube, Kamiya spoke about his interest in directing a second part of Okami, since he feels that he left his work “incomplete”.

“The game eventually reached more people with the release of Okami HD on multiple platforms. The player base grew and allowed more people to enjoy the game. At the same time, I began to see these discussions about some points in the story that we left unfinished, asking for a sequel. The more I see those kinds of comments, the more I feel like I leave the work incomplete. A part of me always thought that I should take care of that at some point. I want to do it eventually. “

By 2011 we did have a continuation of Okami for him Nintendo DS known as Okamiden. Nevertheless, Kamiya he was not involved in the project. It was Kuniomi Matsuhita who was in charge of directing it, and according to Motoshide Eshiro, its producer, this was more of a “spiritual successor” and not a direct sequel.

Editor’s note: The truth is that it surprises me that Okami did not have a sequel, especially since it is not just another “clone of The Legend of Zelda”. It’s actually an extremely special game that, regardless of your tastes, you should definitely give it a try.

Via: Youtube