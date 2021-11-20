Hideki Kamiya, director of Scalebound, apologizes for its cancellation

How to forget the E3 of 2014 in which the Microsoft conference turned Scalebound in one of the great promises of Platinum Games within the Xbox One exclusive games catalog with Hideki kamiya in front. However, the game was canceled in 2017 due to a series of disagreements between the Japanese developer and Microsoft. Now, four years after the news, the director of the title has again apologized for disappointing numerous players, explaining that the developer was not prepared to offer a game with the Unreal Engine at the same time that it offered online functions.

Through an interview available on YouTube, Kamiya begins by explaining that «Scalebound was a project for which we had partnered with Microsoft. They expected good things from us and we had to live up to those expectations with the project. Teaming up with Microsoft meant releasing the game on the latest Xbox console. Once again I had the desire to make a high-end game. I wanted to go back to something photorealistic. While it was a personal wish of mine, I thought it was also a necessary mission for PlatinumGames improve our graphics skills and get to the next step in modern game creation. So first we decided to go with a universe like that«.

<br>

Know more: Bayonetta 3 will rescue the canceled Scalebound somehow



However, the problems of Scalebound development will begin when “we started working in an environment that we were not used to. We were developing on the Unreal engine, we also lacked the knowledge to create a feature-based game online. The obstacles we had to overcome were very great. We didn’t have enough experience and we couldn’t get over that wall, which led to what happened in the end. In this way, the director has had no qualms about saying again: «I feel sorry for the gamers who were looking forward to it, and also sorry for Microsoft, who had placed their trust in us as a business partner. I want to apologize as a creator and as a PlatinumGames member«.

Although Hideki Kamiya has wanted to recover Scalebound in the past, it seems that today Microsoft has not decided to rescue a project that excited many players and that now it could be a real asset to bet on Xbox Series. Will the project end up resurrecting one day?