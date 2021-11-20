Scalebound was one of the most anticipated Microsoft exclusive titles during the Xbox One generation. Developed by Platinum Games, who have brought us some of the best action games in history, such as the two Bayonetta, the title promised players to fight around a huge fantasy open world in the company of a dragon. And all this, in addition, accompanied by massive online functions. The ambition of the title is obvious.

Unfortunately, as many of you will know, the project did not come to fruition and had to be canceled, to the disappointment of thousands of fans. In relation to this, the founder of Platinum Games has recently been interviewed by Cutscenes. In that interview we have been able to witness how Hideki Kamiya apologizes to Microsoft for the problems that led to the cancellation of Scalebound.

According to the one who was director of the title, its development did not come to fruition because the team did not have the necessary experience. “I apologize to Microsoft, who placed their trust in us as business partners,” says Kamiya.

This interview not only talks about Scalebound, but also reviews Hideki Kamiya’s entire career as a director of videogames, focusing on other titles such as The Wonderful 101. If you are interested, you can see its different parts through the YouTube channel of Cutscenes.