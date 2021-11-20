Hideki Kamiya apologizes for canceling Scalebound

It’s been a few years since Scalebound, a title that would have debuted as an exclusive Xbox, it was cancelled. There are still many people who regret its cancellation, especially around the hype surrounding the project, including the fact that it was being developed by the legendary team of PlatinumGames.

As part of a new series of interviews known as “Kamiya Chronicles”With the channel YouTube, Cutscenes, Own Hideki kamiya he apologized (again) to the folks at Microsoft, and to all the fans who were waiting to play Scalebound.

“We didn’t have enough experience and we never got over that barrier, and we all know how that ended. I apologize to Microsoft who have placed their trust in us as business partners. “

This would not be the first time that Kamiya apologized for the way things ended for Scalebound, since back in 2017, he also did it via his Twitter account.

“As some of you already know, Scalebound has unfortunately been canceled. I’m very sorry to everyone who was looking forward to the game. “

As you may have already heard, Scalebound has unfortunately been canceled. I’m very sorry to everyone who was looking forward to this game. – 神 谷 英 樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) January 11, 2017

Last year, Kamiya He also said that they would be willing to return to this project, but from the way he explained it, it seems that they must first convince Microsoft that now they are ready to finish. Scalebound. Here you can learn more details about it.

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a shame that Scalebound has never seen the light of day, and while many were still hopeful that Microsoft could revive the project, at this point that is most likely not going to happen. I would have loved to have this game in my hands, but there is nothing to do about it anymore.

Via: Xbox Era