Hideaki Anno talks about his next project

With Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time Just a few weeks after its premiere in the West through Prime Video, Hideako Anno, director and creator of this series, had the opportunity to participate in the Amazon panel during the recent digital edition of Comic-Con, where spoke about his future project.

In an interview with Tim Kash, Anno revealed that he intends to work on live-action films, although he does not rule out a return to anime cinema in the future. This was what he commented:

“It took 16 years to finally finish the series. I am really relieved. When I found out, I had turned 60. Now that I turned 61 this year, from now on, I plan to do some live action movies instead of Eva. For animation, it would be great if I got a chance to do it again after shooting some live action movies. However, nothing has been decided yet. Making a live action movie is totally different from animation. Because I can do a lot of things that I can’t do with animation, that’s why I really want to do it. I want to do things that are only possible in live action ”.

Finally, Anno thanked fans around the world for their love of the Evangelion series.This despite the fact that the director created this anime with Japanese audiences in mind, although this production has universal themes.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time will be available on Prime Video on August 13, 2021. In related topics, here you can see the latest trailer for this film. Similarly, Wes Anderson compares Evangelion to a religion.

Via: Comic-Con

