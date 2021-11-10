Yesterday Apple released the second beta of iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, tvOS 15.2, watchOS 7.3 and macOS 12.1 with interesting news. New features such as improvements in the Search app in relation to AirTags, the ability to create Hide my email addresses from Mail and much more. Let’s collect them all.

Hide my email addresses in Mail





Hada now the Hide my email service allowed us to respond to messages we received to such an address. Now with the second beta of iOS 15.2, we can create a new email to start a communication directly from the Mail app from our iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Enough that let’s touch the “From” field and choose “Hide my email”. We will see that a new address appears ready for us to send our mail and receive the answers. All without having to reveal our real address.





During WWDC21 Apple presented Legacy Contacts. A system with which an Apple ID can be configured to give access to all its content in the event that its owner dies. This system has arrived iOS 15.2 and allows you to designate a trusted contact who will be able to access photos, messages, notes, files, contacts, calendars, applications, backup copies and more information of the Apple ID.

Between the data that is not accessible is the content of the keychain as well as license-protected purchased content, such as movies purchased on Apple TV or music purchased on Music. Legacy Contacts is located within Password and security within the Apple ID settings in the app Settings.

Search app improvements





The Search app adds, in this second beta, an option for “Objects that can locate me”. This option, inside the tab Objects, allows us look for devices that could be used to track our position. Once the option is selected, while the tab shows “Searching …” we must bring our iPhone closer to the place or element that we want to inspect.

With this option we can ensure that there is no AirTag inside a backpack or suitcase, for example. The same text of the app warns us that Only devices that are more than 50 meters from the rightful owner can be found of them and that, in addition, it may take 15 minutes for them to be detectable.

What’s new in the Apple TV app





Apple has redesigned the Apple TV app on the iPad. In this update a sidebar has been added that gives us access to the different sections. From the Watch now even movies from our library or purchases shared with the family are now accessible with a single touch.

At the same time, a new tab for the movies and series store. This tab, which is located in the bottom bar on the iPhone and in the sidebar on the iPad, gives us access to the catalog of movies that we have checked from the iTunes Store for years.

Other changes: CarPlay, screen repairs and Communication Safety





Along with the changes that we have just seen, Apple has introduced minor improvements and some tweaks in the behavior of the system. This is the list:

Permanent dark mode in Maps for CarPlay: The beta code suggests that there will be an option to activate the dark mode in the CarPlay Maps app indefinitely.

The beta code suggests that there will be an option to activate the dark mode in the CarPlay Maps app indefinitely. Changes to third-party screen repairs: IPhones 13 disable Face ID if a screen change is made by an unauthorized third-party service. This security measure will be disabled, to our knowledge, in iOS 15.2.

IPhones 13 disable Face ID if a screen change is made by an unauthorized third-party service. This security measure will be disabled, to our knowledge, in iOS 15.2. Communication Safety: This beta carries with it the secure communication system in the Messages for Kids app. With this feature, which can only be activated on children’s iPhones and must be manually activated by parents, minors will be notified before viewing explicit content.

And so far the list of news. A beta, we must admit, with the most interesting changes on several fronts. From the increased versatility and flexibility of Hide my email to the Apple TV app, there are quite a few changes, adjustments and news that will arrive with iOS 15.2 and the rest of the systems.

Image | Dimitri Karastelev