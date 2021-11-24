The way to add it is very simple, since you only have to go to Settings> Accessibility> Audio / visual, and once here activate the option “LED flashing warnings” . It should be noted that this is only activated when the iPhone is locked and that it can be activated or not that it also lights up when the device is silent.

First of all, where is the Apple notification LED? In the rear and more specifically in the position of the cameras. Indeed, we are referring to flash of the device and it is these diodes that act as a light warning when the iPhone receives a notification, since it begins to flash to warn you.

Is it really useful in practice?

The operation of this notification LED it is not the same as in Android, so we start from different functionalities. What this does is make the flash blink multiple times when a notification is received or keep blinking when a call comes in until the device stops ringing. Therefore, it is a useful function to find out at the moment that you have received something, but it is not a function that allows you to know it after a few minutes as yes in Android, since in them the LED remains on.

One aspect to highlight is that even with the iPhone face up With the flash covered, it is possible to see the flashes. And if it is upside down, even more so, since it is a sufficient power to know when you receive the warning. Therefore, yes, it is useful to avoid losing notifications on the iPhone, although if you expected a continuous warning until you see the notification, it will not help you much.

Why doesn’t Apple add a notification LED?

Like the iPhone they have certain differential elements such as the sound switch, which despite being introduced in some Android is not the standard for them, the devices of other manufacturers also have these types of peculiarities. Although it is true that in recent years, where “all screen” smartphones abound, this small LED has been left behind in most models.

The reason why Apple has never implemented such a thing is unknown for sure. And chances are, there is no obscure reason or thoughtful study why they decided to do so. They just have never wanted to implement it and that’s it. At the end of the day, it is a functionality that can be useful for many, but that in the end does not represent an essential element in a mobile device such as the iPhone.