Gossip, scandals, conflicts occur everywhere. And for those who think that producing movies and television series is a piece of cake, they are totally wrong, since it can be one of the places where more disasters and scandals are caused.

Since the 1960s, television series focused on superheroes took a very important role in entertainment. So much so that everyone wanted to have even a small participation in some chapter of a series.

Like any live program, television series also had a behind-the-scenes scene where all kinds of quite controversial events or scandals occurred. Many of these remained fairly hidden from the eyes and ears of anyone not involved with the production. But, sooner or later, they came to light, since, as the wounds heal, more are made known.

Here we show you some of the scandals that some of the live-action television series focused on Marvel characters had to go through.

The name of Bruce Banner

When the television series The Incredible Hulk appeared on the small screen, all fans, and not so fans, of the comic book character were aware that the green man was called Bruce Banner, but this was changed by the producer of the series, Kenneth Johnson, because many claimed that Johnson said Bruce sounded too gay. This scandal was backed by Lou Ferrigno, who played Banner in his Hulk stage, and Stan Lee himself, so that’s why his name was David Banner instead of Bruce Banner.

Faced with this scandal, Johnson raised his voice to deny what was said about the name, arguing that Batman is called Bruce Wayne and no one thought that about him, in addition to the fact that he changed the name was because he hated literary names, Besides that her son’s name is David.

The origin of Spider-Woman and She-Hulk

Between 1978 and 1979 the series The Batman and Tarzan Adventure Hour would be launched by FIlmation, which were a complete success, which paved the way for the studio to create another four series and their characters, which would have an hour and a half of transmission, arriving thus the series called Tarzan and the Super 7.

Just for this series, Filmation is thinking of including a character called Spider-Woman, which Marvel did not think of and decided to create his own Spider-Woman, leaving the studio nameless and had no choice but to opt for Web Woman.

In the form of prevention, Marvel decided to create She-Hulk, this so that Universal would not think of presenting such a character for The Incredible Hulk.

In short, for those who believed that these two heroines emerged at a time of creativity on the part of those in charge of Marvel, they are very wrong, since they were only invented so that no one would win their names and they would be owned by Marvel.

Hulk’s color

It seems that the series The Incredible Hulk had many problems at the time of being created and transmitted, rather the producer Kenneth Johnson had problems with the Hulk, starting with the original name of the character and, if that were not enough, the color of this was also a Universal’s point of conflict with Marvel.

Just because Johnson knew that the color of rage is red and it is the color that humans actually adopt when we get angry, he thought it would be better to have a Hulk that color to green that Marvel originally provided for him. We do not know if this man really wanted to unleash Marvel’s fury or what, but he was totally defying everything stipulated by the publisher in its comic pages.

Crossover between The Incredible Hulk and The Amazing Spider-Man

After seeing the tremendous success that The Incredible Hulk became, Columbia Television wanted to follow in Universal’s footsteps by launching its own television series focused on another Marvel character. And his star was Spider-Man. The show started with great force and all the critics were in their favor. But when the second season appeared, it seems that it was accompanied by tragedy, because nothing was the same again, so much so that neither the transmission of the entire season was done, since the production costs were so high that it had to be canceled from the beginning. beginning.

In order to revive the character and squeeze everything he has to give, Columbia tried to bring Spider-Man back in 1984 in a television movie that reunited the arachnid with the Hulk, but Universal had no interest in being part of it. project, so they got rid of Columbia by telling him that they could not get Lou Ferrigno, but, the truth of all that, is that they never asked the actor if he wanted to be part of this crossover, since the envy were Universal when not want to share the Hulk.

