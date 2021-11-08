Now, the goal of MásMóvil is to reach the 2.11 million real estate units before the end of the year. That is, they will seek to offer fiber to 400,000 new real estate units before the end of 2021. The deployment figures would rise to 979,000 in the Basque Country, 976,000 in Galicia, and 158,000 in Asturias.

The purchase of Euskaltel by MásMóvil is valued at about 3,000 million euros if debt is included. With that purchase, they are made with 2.89 million real estate units passed with fiber and cable : 1.22 million in the Basque Country, 1.21 million in Gaul, and 462,000 in Asturias. Of them, 1.71 million are from FTTH , with 849,000 in the Basque Country, 822,000 in Galicia and 44.00 in Asturias.

Meinrad Spenger has already confirmed that MásMóvil will invest 350 million euros in the Basque Country during the next three years, in a process of modernization of the fiber network to stop offering HFCs. In fact, in areas where the operator has fiber coverage, either through its own deployment or by agreement with other operators, they have already stopped marketing cable-based services.

HFC is mortally wounded

To this is added that the clients they currently have contracted the HFC, but they already have fiber coverage, they are being contacted by the operator to switch to the new network. MásMóvil changes the installation, the deco and the router to users for free, also adding the new router with WiFi 6 connectivity.

In fact, the new deployments that MásMóvil is making in the areas covered by Euskaltel are with XGS-PON based technology. With this, they are already preparing the network to offer 10 Gbps connectivity in the future.

Currently there are many areas of the Basque Country, Galicia and Asturias that only have HFC coverage, and for this reason MásMóvil has wanted to accelerate the process of deploying the new networks in all areas that currently use HFCs. To do this, MásMóvil is studying the entry of an investor in this project to further accelerate the deployment.

In May, the operator sold the majority of a subsidiary that managed the fiber of 1.1 million homes in rural areas to Onivia for a value of 390 million euros. With this, they receive an injection of money to continue deploying, while the buying company receives payments based on the rental of that network.