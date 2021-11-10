When half the world talks about the remarkable League of Legends animated series on Netflix, Riot games has surprised the fans of this successful universe with the announcement of a new video game that comes with a trailer and release date. Your name? Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, a peculiar rhythmic action game starring a yordle named Ziggs addicted to the sound of explosions.

The perfect excuse to take us to explore a series of 2D levels in which we will have to blow up everything around us to the rhythm of the music. “Drop bombs, jump and bounce to the rhythm of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, light fuses and sow unparalleled chaos”, reads the official description of this video game Choice Provisions, authors among others of the interesting turn-based strategy game Tharsis.





To give the action some spark, during the game we can use the free chaos system “to create spontaneous explosions” and thus improve our final score. No more details have been shared about the number of scenarios that we can visit or how many actions we can carry out during the explosive games of this curious Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

If you are curious about this new title published by Riot Games, you will be happy to know that it goes on sale in a matter of days, the Nov. 16, both on PC (via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store) and on Nintendo Switch. Its price is 8.99 euros and there are plans to also release the game on the new Netflix Games platform.

The new video games from Riot Games

In addition to this curious action, Riot Games is working on a highly anticipated fighting video game that is being requested, and that just a few months ago confirmed that there will be no Project L beta in 2021, leaving in the air any other details related to this ambitious project that will star some of the most iconic characters in the League of Legends universe. On the other hand, Riot Games enjoys success with other proposals as diverse as the popular Valorant or League of Legends: Wild Rift for iOS and Android.

