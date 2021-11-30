Chumel Torres analyzed the controversy between AMLO and journalist Carmen Aristegui (Photo: Instagram / @ chumeltorres)

During the last days, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) It has issued controversial decrees and statements that have not gone unnoticed by national opposition voices and by international media that have dedicated themselves to criticizing the current government due to these sayings and events.

The president, since he took office in 2018, has devoted much of his daily morning lectures to attacking his detractors and, in some cases, violate the freedom of expression and the fundamental rights of Mexicans from the rostrum.

To reverse this situation, social networks began to function as a trench in which certain voices, criticizing the president and his self-styled Fourth Transformation (4T), pour out their comments to prosecute López Obrador.

One of the most acid and sarcastic opponents is the influencer Chumel Torres, who does not waste any day to attack the head of the Federal Executive after his stumbles that he imposes himself during some public events.

On this occasion, he made a brief and acute analysis of the current government, very much in his own way. From his official Twitter account, the driver of The Pulse of the Republic assured that AMLO became the “loudest” president in recent yearsAn attitude that should not surprise anyone.

The influencer assured that he had never seen such a “garish” president (Photo: Twitter)

“If this is the loudest President we have had in the last century it is said and nothing happens”, Wrote Torres.

Chumel’s accusations did not stop there, as he also resumed the controversial statements he made during the “morning” of this Monday against Carmen Aristegui, whom he called an “opponent” of his administration due to the report. Sembrando Vida and the chocolate factory, work that raised the relationship between one of López Obrador’s flagship programs, Sowing Life, and the company Dew, property of the eldest sons of the Tabasco.

During his participation, the president also blamed the Proceso magazine and Aristegui Noticias for to get away from citizenship, that is, to stop doing research for Mexicans. “They have never done journalism in favor of the people,” he said.

For Chumel Torres, This message was not only a direct attack against the Mexican press, it is also a dictatorial attitude that, he stressed, will be backed by the “ropes” of his followers, who will do their best to defend him.

The town is me. There is your little dictator. Come those ropes

Chumel recalled a tweet that AMLO published in 2011 to support Aristegui’s journalistic work (Photo: Twitter)

Finally, the youtuber rescued a tweet that López Obrador published in 2011 to support the work of Carmen Aristegui, to whom he expressed his solidarity in the face of a new attack suffered by the power mafia, because he covered the alleged alcoholism problem of former PAN president Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, arguing that the company’s code of ethics was violated. where he worked.

Faced with this message published more than 10 years ago, Chumel asked AMLO of that year, with his characteristic humor and sarcasm, “defend Carmen Aristegui from this shameful attack by AMLO in 2021″.

Others were the characters who also sheltered Aristegui from the accusations issued by the president, among them were journalists Jorge Ramos and Lydia Cacho, who used their social networks to send him messages of affection.

It is expected that during the next “morning” conference, López Obrador will revive all the criticisms he received throughout this Monday, in addition to lashing out at Aristegui for this same controversy.

